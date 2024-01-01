format
Specifies the desired output encoding for the image.
The
format parameter enables the source image to be converted (a.k.a., "transcoded") from one encoded format to another. This is useful when the source image has been saved in a sub-optimal file format that hinders performance.
Syntax
format={value}
Allowed values
|Value
|Description
avif
|AVIF
bjpg
|Baseline JPEG (also
bjpeg)
gif
|Graphics Interchange Format
jpg
|JPEG (also
jpeg)
mp4
|MP4 (H.264)
pjpg
|Progressive JPEG (also
pjpeg)
png
|Portable Network Graphics
png8
|Portable Network Graphics palette image with 256 colors and 8-bit transparency
webp
|WebP
webpll
|WebP (Lossless)
webply
|WebP (Lossy)
Notes
- Automatic delivery of WebP format images via content negotiation can be enabled using the
auto=webpparameter. This will override the
formatparameter in browsers that support WebP. Although the WebP format produces images at a higher compression ratio with a lower loss of quality, it is not supported in all browsers.
- The source image can be any of the following image formats:
JPEG,
PNG,
GIF,
WEBP.
- JPEG, progressive JPEG, WebP (Lossy), and PNG8 have a sliding quality scale that supports the
qualityparameter.
- GIF and PNG do not have a sliding quality scale. They do not support the
qualityparameter.
- A progressive JPEG
pjpgis an image created using the JPEG suite of compression algorithms that will "fade in" successive waves of lines until the entire image has completely arrived. For this reason, progressive JPEG images typically appear to load quicker than the Baseline JPEG
jpgformat.
- WebP support is available in Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox 65 and later, Safari 14 and later, Opera, and Android Browser.
- Lossless compression is currently supported for WebP only.
- GIF to WebP conversion does not support animated GIFs.
- MP4 conversion is only available for animated GIF source images.
- AVIF is a premium feature of Fastly's Image Optimizer and choosing it as an encoding format will increase your bill. Specific charges will appear on your service order.
Examples
Click the links to view the transformed image using a demo Fastly IO service.
|Example usage
|Description
?format=png8
|Convert to PNG8
?format=mp4
|Convert an animated GIF to MP4 video
?format=pjpg&quality=95
|Convert to a progressive JPEG with 95% quality
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)