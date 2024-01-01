frame
Extracts the first frame from an animated image sequence.
Syntax
frame={value}
Allowed values
|Value
|Description
1
|The first frame
Notes
- Frame is only supported when the source image is an Animated GIF.
- Frame 1 is currently the only supported output frame value.
Examples
Click the links to view the transformed image using a demo Fastly IO service.
|Example usage
|Description
?frame=1
|Extract the first frame of an animated GIF
User contributed notesBETA
