frame

Extracts the first frame from an animated image sequence.

Syntax

frame={value}

Allowed values

ValueDescription
1The first frame

Notes

  1. Frame is only supported when the source image is an Animated GIF.
  2. Frame 1 is currently the only supported output frame value.

Examples

Click the links to view the transformed image using a demo Fastly IO service.

Example usageDescription
?frame=1Extract the first frame of an animated GIF

