fit

The fit parameter controls how the image will be constrained within the provided size ( width and height ) values, in order to maintain the correct proportions.

Syntax

fit={value}

Allowed values

Value Description bounds Resize the image to fit entirely within the specified region, making one dimension smaller if needed. cover Resize the image to entirely cover the specified region, making one dimension larger if needed. crop Resize and crop the image centrally to exactly fit the specified region.

Notes

The fit parameter has no effect unless both width and height are specified.

Examples

