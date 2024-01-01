fit
The
fit parameter controls how the image will be constrained within the provided size (
width and
height) values, in order to maintain the correct proportions.
Syntax
fit={value}
Allowed values
|Value
|Description
bounds
|Resize the image to fit entirely within the specified region, making one dimension smaller if needed.
cover
|Resize the image to entirely cover the specified region, making one dimension larger if needed.
crop
|Resize and crop the image centrally to exactly fit the specified region.
Notes
The
fit parameter has no effect unless both
width and
height are specified.
Examples
Click the links to view the transformed image using a demo Fastly IO service.
|Example usage
|Description
?width=150&height=150&fit=bounds
|Resize the image to fit within the bounds of 150px in width by 150px in height
?width=150&height=150&fit=cover
|Resize the image to entirely cover 150px in width by 150px in height
?width=150&height=150&fit=crop
|Crop the image to 150px in width by 150px in height
