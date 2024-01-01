brightness

The brightness parameter increases or decreases the amount of perceived light an image radiates or reflects.

Syntax

brightness={value}

value may be any number between -100 and 100.

Notes

The default value is 0 . This leaves the image unchanged. A value of 100 will result in a fully white image. A value of -100 will result in a fully black image.

Examples

