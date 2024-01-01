  1. Home
brightness

The brightness parameter increases or decreases the amount of perceived light an image radiates or reflects.

Syntax

brightness={value}

value may be any number between -100 and 100.

Notes

  1. The default value is 0. This leaves the image unchanged.
  2. A value of 100 will result in a fully white image.
  3. A value of -100 will result in a fully black image.

Examples

Click the links to view the transformed image using a demo Fastly IO service.

Example usageDescription
?brightness=50Increase brightness by 50

