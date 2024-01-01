brightness
The
brightness parameter increases or decreases the amount of perceived light an image radiates or reflects.
Syntax
brightness={value}
value may be any number between -100 and 100.
Notes
- The default value is
0. This leaves the image unchanged.
- A value of
100will result in a fully white image.
- A value of
-100will result in a fully black image.
Examples
Click the links to view the transformed image using a demo Fastly IO service.
|Example usage
|Description
?brightness=50
|Increase brightness by 50
