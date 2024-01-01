sharpen
Sharpness of the output image.
The
sharpen parameter increases the definition of the edges of objects in an image.
Syntax
sharpen=a{a},r{r},t{t}
Sub-parameters
|Param
|Units
|Description
a
Number
|Amount - Decimal number between
0 and
10.
r
Number
|Radius - Decimal number between
0.5 and
1000.
t
Integer
|Threshold - whole number between
0 and
255.
Notes
- The sharpen parameter is an implementation of an unsharp mask.
Examples
Click the links to view the transformed image using a demo Fastly IO service.
|Example usage
|Description
?sharpen=a5,r2,t1
|Increase the sharpness of the image by amount:5, radius:2, and threshold:1
