sharpen

Sharpness of the output image.

The sharpen parameter increases the definition of the edges of objects in an image.

Syntax

sharpen=a{a},r{r},t{t}

Sub-parameters

ParamUnitsDescription
aNumberAmount - Decimal number between 0 and 10.
rNumberRadius - Decimal number between 0.5 and 1000.
tIntegerThreshold - whole number between 0 and 255.

Notes

  1. The sharpen parameter is an implementation of an unsharp mask.

Examples

Click the links to view the transformed image using a demo Fastly IO service.

Example usageDescription
?sharpen=a5,r2,t1Increase the sharpness of the image by amount:5, radius:2, and threshold:1

