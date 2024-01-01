sharpen

Sharpness of the output image.

The sharpen parameter increases the definition of the edges of objects in an image.

Syntax

sharpen=a{a},r{r},t{t}

Param Units Description a Number Amount - Decimal number between 0 and 10 . r Number Radius - Decimal number between 0.5 and 1000 . t Integer Threshold - whole number between 0 and 255 .

Notes

The sharpen parameter is an implementation of an unsharp mask.

Examples

