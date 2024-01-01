x-fastly-imageopto-overlay

The x-fastly-imageopto-overlay header overlays one image on top of another image.

IMPORTANT: Unlike most IO parameters, overlays must be specified using an HTTP header, rather than via the query string of the client request.

Syntax

x-fastly-imageopto-overlay: {param-list}

{param-list} is a query string-encoded set of key-value pairs.

Param Description overlay Root-relative URL. overlay-base64 Base64 encoded root-relative URL. overlay-width Width of the overlay image. When specified as a percentage, the width is relative to the output image. overlay-height Height of the overlay image. When specified as a percentage, the height is relative to the output image. overlay-align The position of the overlay relative to the image, in the form {y-align},{x-align} . For {y-align} , choose from top , middle , and bottom . For {x-align} , choose from left , center , and right . Defaults to middle,center . overlay-pad Add padding to the edges of the overlay. Takes the same form as pad . overlay-repeat How the overlay should be repeated. Choose from x , y , or both .

Examples

Align the overlay to the top of the source image:

sub vcl_recv { ... } Fastly VCL set req.http.X-fastly-imageopto-overlay = "overlay=/img/overlay.png&overlay-align=top" ;

Align the overlay to the bottom-right:

sub vcl_recv { ... } Fastly VCL set req.http.X-fastly-imageopto-overlay = "overlay=/img/overlay.png&overlay-align=bottom,right" ;

Resize the overlay to be 75% the height of the output image, and pad it - on the top and bottom edge by 25px, and on the right and left edge by 50px:

sub vcl_recv { ... } Fastly VCL set req.http.X-fastly-imageopto-overlay = "overlay=/img/overlay.png&overlay-height=0.75&overlay-pad=25,50" ;

Tile an overlay across the source image: