x-fastly-imageopto-overlay header overlays one image on top of another image.
IMPORTANT: Unlike most IO parameters, overlays must be specified using an HTTP header, rather than via the query string of the client request.
Syntax
x-fastly-imageopto-overlay: {param-list}
{param-list} is a query string-encoded set of key-value pairs.
Sub-parameters
|Param
|Description
overlay
|Root-relative URL.
overlay-base64
|Base64 encoded root-relative URL.
overlay-width
|Width of the overlay image. When specified as a percentage, the width is relative to the output image.
overlay-height
|Height of the overlay image. When specified as a percentage, the height is relative to the output image.
overlay-align
|The position of the overlay relative to the image, in the form
{y-align},{x-align}. For
{y-align}, choose from
top,
middle, and
bottom. For
{x-align}, choose from
left,
center, and
right. Defaults to
middle,center.
overlay-pad
|Add padding to the edges of the overlay. Takes the same form as
pad.
overlay-repeat
|How the overlay should be repeated. Choose from
x,
y, or
both.
Examples
Align the overlay to the top of the source image:
sub vcl_recv { ... }
Fastly VCL
set req.http.X-fastly-imageopto-overlay = "overlay=/img/overlay.png&overlay-align=top";
Align the overlay to the bottom-right:
sub vcl_recv { ... }
Fastly VCL
set req.http.X-fastly-imageopto-overlay = "overlay=/img/overlay.png&overlay-align=bottom,right";
Resize the overlay to be 75% the height of the output image, and pad it - on the top and bottom edge by 25px, and on the right and left edge by 50px:
sub vcl_recv { ... }
Fastly VCL
set req.http.X-fastly-imageopto-overlay = "overlay=/img/overlay.png&overlay-height=0.75&overlay-pad=25,50";
Tile an overlay across the source image:
sub vcl_recv { ... }
Fastly VCL
set req.http.X-fastly-imageopto-overlay = "overlay=/img/overlay.png&overlay-repeat=both";
