crop
Removes pixels from an image.
When specifying a
crop parameter, the value starts with the desired width and height, either as measurements of pixels, separated with a comma, or as a ratio, separated with a colon (for example,
crop=4:3 or
crop=640,480 or crop=
0.8,0.4).
The remaining parameters determine the position of the cropped region. On each dimension, placement can be made either with a position coordinate (
x or
y, which are relative to the top left of the uncropped image) or as a percentage offset from the center of the image using
offset-x and
offset-y. These can be mixed and matched, but only one method can be used for each dimension (i.e.,
x can be combined with
offset-y but
x cannot be combined with
offset-x).
Offset positioning acts to distribute the remaining space according to the specified offset proportions. If an image is 2000 pixels wide and is being cropped to 1000 pixels wide,
offset-x10 would crop 10% (100 pixels) from the left of the image and 90% (900 pixels) from the right. An offset of
50 centers the crop in the middle of the image.
Appending
,smart to the parameter value enables content-aware algorithms to attempt to crop the image to the desired aspect ratio while intelligently focusing on the most important visual content, including the detection of faces.
If the specified cropped region is outside the bounds of the image, the transformation will fail with the error "Invalid transformation for requested image: Invalid crop, region out of bounds". Append
,safe to the parameter value to override this. In safe mode, the image gets delivered as an intersection of the origin image and the specified cropped region. This avoids the error, but the resulting image may not be of the specified dimensions.
Syntax
crop={SIZE}crop={SIZE},safecrop={SIZE},smartcrop={SIZE},{POSITION}crop={SIZE},{POSITION},safecrop={SIZE},{POSITION},smart
SIZE can be:
{width},{height}{width-ratio}:{height-ratio}
POSITION can be:
x{x},y{y}offset-x{offset-x},offset-y{offset-y}x{x},offset-y{offset-y}offset-x{offset-x},y{y}
Sub-parameters
|Param
|Units
width
|Pixels or Percentage
height
|Pixels or Percentage
width-ratio
|Number
height-ratio
|Number
x
|Pixels or Percentage
y
|Pixels or Percentage
offset-x
|Percentage
offset-y
|Percentage
smart
|none
safe
|none
Notes
xand
ycan be set as a value in pixels (e.g.,
40is 40 pixels) or as a percentage suffixed with
p(e.g.,
50pis 50%).
offset-xand
offset-yare always interpreted as percentages of the image size (e.g.,
25is 25%).
- When using aspect ratio cropping,
cropmust be used in conjunction with a
widthor
heightparameter (or both) to return the correct output image size. If no
widthor
heightare supplied, the largest area of the requested aspect ratio will be returned based on the dimensions of the source image.
- If any dimension ends up at a fraction of a pixel, it is rounded to the nearest whole pixel.
Examples
Click the links to view the transformed image using a demo Fastly IO service.
|Example usage
|Description
?crop=1000,500
|Crop the image to 1000px by 500px
?crop=16:9
|Crop the image to an aspect ratio of 16:9
?crop=1000,500,x400,y50
|Crop the image to 1000px by 500px and select the starting sub region x coordinate to be 400px and the y sub region to be 50px
?crop=1:1,offset-x90,offset-y50
|Crop the image square and offset the crop on the x-axis such that 90% of the cropped content is removed from the left and 10% from the right
?crop=3000,600,x100,y100,safe
|Fail-safe crop the image to 3000x600 and select the starting sub region x coordinate to be 100px and the y sub region to be 100px
?crop=1:1&width=200
|Crop the image square and resize the width to 200px
?trim=0.30&width=200&crop=1:1,smart
|Trim 30% of the image, resize the width to 200px and crop the image square using content-aware image cropping
