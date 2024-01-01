trim
Remove pixels from the edge of an image.
The
trim parameter removes pixels from the edge of an image by pixel or percentage value. This can be useful for removing whitespace and borders that appear on a source image.
Syntax
trim={top},{right},{bottom},{left}
Sub-parameters
|Param
|Units
top
|Pixels or Percentage
right
|Pixels or Percentage
bottom
|Pixels or Percentage
left
|Pixels or Percentage
Notes
- Values can be specified using CSS style shorthand values. (See CSS Margin or CSS Padding for more examples).
- CSS shorthand allows for all edges to be specified in one property.
- Any fractional pixel measurements will be rounded to the nearest whole pixel.
Examples
|Example usage
|Description
?trim=25,50,75,100
|Trim top edge 25px, right edge 50px, bottom edge 75px and left edge 100px
?trim=25,50,75
|Trim top edge 25px, right and left edge 50px, bottom edge 75px
?trim=25,50
|Trim top and bottom edge 25px, right and left edge 50px
?trim=0.25
|Trim all edges by 25%
User contributed notesBETA
