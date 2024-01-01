trim

Remove pixels from the edge of an image.

The trim parameter removes pixels from the edge of an image by pixel or percentage value. This can be useful for removing whitespace and borders that appear on a source image.

Syntax

trim={top},{right},{bottom},{left}

Param Units top Pixels or Percentage right Pixels or Percentage bottom Pixels or Percentage left Pixels or Percentage

Notes

Values can be specified using CSS style shorthand values. (See CSS Margin or CSS Padding for more examples). CSS shorthand allows for all edges to be specified in one property. Any fractional pixel measurements will be rounded to the nearest whole pixel.

Examples

Click the links to view the transformed image using a demo Fastly IO service.