When converting animated GIFs to
MP4 format and when used in conjunction with the
level parameter, the
profile parameter controls which features the video encoder can use based on a target class of application for decoding the specific video bitstream.
Syntax
profile={value}
Allowed values
|Value
|Description
baseline
|The profile recommended for video conferencing and mobile applications. (Default)
main
|The profile recommended for standard-definition broadcasts.
high
|The profile recommended for high-definition broadcasts.
Notes
If either
profile or
level parameters are missing,
profile=baseline&level=3.0 will be used as the default.
Examples
Click the links to view the transformed image using a demo Fastly IO service.
|Example usage
|Description
?format=mp4&profile=high&level=5.0
|Convert the source animated GIF to MP4 format and select the high profile with a level of 5.0
