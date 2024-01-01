  1. Home
When converting animated GIFs to MP4 format and when used in conjunction with the level parameter, the profile parameter controls which features the video encoder can use based on a target class of application for decoding the specific video bitstream.

Syntax

profile={value}

Allowed values

ValueDescription
baselineThe profile recommended for video conferencing and mobile applications. (Default)
mainThe profile recommended for standard-definition broadcasts.
highThe profile recommended for high-definition broadcasts.

Notes

If either profile or level parameters are missing, profile=baseline&level=3.0 will be used as the default.

Examples

Click the links to view the transformed image using a demo Fastly IO service.

Example usageDescription
?format=mp4&profile=high&level=5.0Convert the source animated GIF to MP4 format and select the high profile with a level of 5.0

