profile

When converting animated GIFs to MP4 format and when used in conjunction with the level parameter, the profile parameter controls which features the video encoder can use based on a target class of application for decoding the specific video bitstream.

Syntax

profile={value}

Allowed values

Value Description baseline The profile recommended for video conferencing and mobile applications. (Default) main The profile recommended for standard-definition broadcasts. high The profile recommended for high-definition broadcasts.

Notes

If either profile or level parameters are missing, profile=baseline&level=3.0 will be used as the default.

Examples

