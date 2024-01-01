optimize

The optimize parameter automatically applies optimal quality compression to produce an output image with as much visual fidelity as possible, while minimizing the file size.

Syntax

optimize={value}

Allowed values

Value Description low Output image quality will be similar to the input image quality. medium More optimization is allowed. We attempt to preserve the visual quality of the input image. high Minor visual artifacts may be visible. This produces the smallest file.

Notes

Optimize is currently supported by the following output formats: JPEG , WebP , AVIF . If the quality parameter is also provided, quality overrides optimize because it is more precise. Because optimize attempts to produce an output image with as much visual quality as possible while minimizing the file size, the operations applied are subject to change.

Examples

Click the links to view the transformed image using a demo Fastly IO service.