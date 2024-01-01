enable
Enables features that are disabled by default.
Syntax
enable={value}
Allowed values
|Value
|Description
upscale
|Allow images to be resized such that the output image's dimensions are larger than the source image.
Notes
- Image upscaling is discouraged because it increases both the file size and delivery time of the image to the end user with no visual improvement. We recommend handling upscaling on the client-side (e.g., using a web browser or native application).
- The
upscalevalue must be used with the
width,
height, or
dprparameters to see any effect in the output image.
Examples
Click the links to view the transformed image using a demo Fastly IO service.
|Example usage
|Description
?width=2560&enable=upscale
|Resize the image to 2560px wide despite the source image being smaller
