orient

How the image will be orientated.

The orient parameter controls the cardinal orientation of the image.

Syntax

orient={value}

Allowed values

Value Description r Orient the image right. l Orient the image left. h Flip the image horizontally. v Flip the image vertically. hv Flip the image both horizontally and vertically (also vh ). 1 Default. 2 Flip the image horizontally. 3 Flip the image horizontally and vertically. 4 Flip the image vertically. 5 Flip the image horizontally, then orient the image left (also rv or vr ). 6 Orient the image right. 7 Flip the image horizontally, then orient the image right (also lv or vl ). 8 Orient the image left.

Notes

By default, if the source image contains orientation information stored within its metadata, that orientation will be applied to the image data and the orientation override removed from metadata. The numerical values are the same as EXIF rotation numbers.

Examples

