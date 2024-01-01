orient
How the image will be orientated.
The
orient parameter controls the cardinal orientation of the image.
Syntax
orient={value}
Allowed values
|Value
|Description
r
|Orient the image right.
l
|Orient the image left.
h
|Flip the image horizontally.
v
|Flip the image vertically.
hv
|Flip the image both horizontally and vertically (also
vh).
1
|Default.
2
|Flip the image horizontally.
3
|Flip the image horizontally and vertically.
4
|Flip the image vertically.
5
|Flip the image horizontally, then orient the image left (also
rv or
vr).
6
|Orient the image right.
7
|Flip the image horizontally, then orient the image right (also
lv or
vl).
8
|Orient the image left.
Notes
- By default, if the source image contains orientation information stored within its metadata, that orientation will be applied to the image data and the orientation override removed from metadata.
- The numerical values are the same as EXIF rotation numbers.
Examples
