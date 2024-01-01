disable
Disables features that are enabled by default.
IMPORTANT: In Fastly services in which IO was enabled after April 2018,
upscale is already disabled by default. It can be enabled with the
enable parameter.
Syntax
disable={value}
Allowed values
|Value
|Description
upscale
|Prevent images being resized such that the output image's dimensions are larger than the source image.
Notes
- Image upscaling is discouraged because it increases both the file size and delivery time of the image to the end user with no visual improvement. We recommend handling upscaling on the client-side (e.g., using a web browser or native application).
- The
upscalevalue must be used with the
width,
height, or
dprparameters to see any effect in the output image.
Examples
Click the links to view the transformed image using a demo Fastly IO service.
|Example usage
|Description
?width=2560&disable=upscale
|Attempt to resize the image to 2560px wide but do not exceed the natural width of the source image
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)