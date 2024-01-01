  1. Home
metadata

By default, the image optimizer will remove all metadata embedded in an image. The metadata parameter allows this behavior to be configured.

Syntax

metadata={value}

Allowed values

ValueDescription
copyrightPreserve copyright notice, creator, credit line, licensor, and web statement of rights fields.

Notes

  1. This parameter is only effective when the source and destination format are both jpeg.

User contributed notes

