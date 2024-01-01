metadata
By default, the image optimizer will remove all metadata embedded in an image. The
metadata parameter allows this behavior to be configured.
Syntax
metadata={value}
Allowed values
|Value
|Description
copyright
|Preserve copyright notice, creator, credit line, licensor, and web statement of rights fields.
Notes
- This parameter is only effective when the source and destination format are both
jpeg.
