quality
Output image quality for lossy file formats.
The
quality parameter enables control over the compression level for lossy file-formatted images.
Syntax
quality={value}quality={value},{autoWebpQuality}
value may be any integer between 1 and 100, where 1 is a lower quality image and a smaller file and 100 is the highest quality image and larger file. If desired, a second quality level can be specified for use when auto=webp is enabled and a WebP output format has been selected.
Notes
- The
qualityparameter can be applied to the following output formats:
avif,
jpg,
pjpg,
png8,
webpand
webply.
- If no
qualityparameter is present for
jpg,
pjpg, or
webp, the output image will be returned at the default value set in the Image Optimizer web interface.
- If
auto=webpis enabled by the URL or the service settings, the second value will be used as the quality value if the requestor sends the
accept: image/webprequest header.
- When only specifying
quality, if the output image file size is larger than the input image, the original image will be delivered.
- This does not include a way of specifying auto AVIF quality.
Examples
|Example usage
|Description
?quality=85
|Output an image with quality set to 85.
?format=pjpg&auto=webp&quality=85,75
|Convert the image format to a progressive jpg with image quality set to 85. For browsers that support WebP set the image quality to 75.
