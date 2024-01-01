quality

Output image quality for lossy file formats.

The quality parameter enables control over the compression level for lossy file-formatted images.

Syntax

quality={value} quality={value},{autoWebpQuality}

value may be any integer between 1 and 100, where 1 is a lower quality image and a smaller file and 100 is the highest quality image and larger file. If desired, a second quality level can be specified for use when auto=webp is enabled and a WebP output format has been selected.

Notes

The quality parameter can be applied to the following output formats: avif , jpg , pjpg , png8 , webp and webply . If no quality parameter is present for jpg , pjpg , or webp , the output image will be returned at the default value set in the Image Optimizer web interface. If auto=webp is enabled by the URL or the service settings, the second value will be used as the quality value if the requestor sends the accept: image/webp request header. When only specifying quality , if the output image file size is larger than the input image, the original image will be delivered. This does not include a way of specifying auto AVIF quality.

Examples

Click the links to view the transformed image using a demo Fastly IO service.