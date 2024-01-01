contrast
The
contrast parameter increases or decreases the difference between the darkest and lightest tones in an image.
Syntax
contrast={value}
value may be any number between -100 and 100.
Notes
- The default value is
0. This leaves the image unchanged.
- A value of
-100will result in a fully grey image.
Examples
|Example usage
|Description
?contrast=25
|Increase contrast by 25
