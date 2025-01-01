VCL regular expression cheat sheet
- English
- 日本語
Fastly VCL uses a subset of Perl Compatible Regular Expression (PCRE) syntax. This is case sensitive and forward slashes don't need to be escaped. To disable case sensitivity, add
(?i) to the start of your expression.
Basic matching
req.url == "/phrase"
Matches only if
req.url is exactly
/phrase.
req.url ~ "phrase"
Matches
phrase anywhere.
Matching at the beginning or end of a string
req.http.host ~ "^www"
Matches if
req.http.host starts with
www.
req.url ~ "\.jpg$"
Matches if
req.url ends with
.jpg.
Multiple matches
req.url ~ "\.(png|jpg|css|js)$"
Matches if
req.url ends with either
.png,
.jpg,
.css, or
.js.
req.url ~ "\.php(\?.*)?$"
Matches if
req.url ends with
.php,
.php?foo=bar or
.php?, but not
.phpa.
HINT: You can also use
req.url.ext to find the file extension specified in a URL. For example, in the request
www.example.com/1/hello.gif?foo=bar,
req.url.ext will contain
gif.
req.url ~ "\.[abc]server$"
Matches if
req.url ends with
.aserver,
.bserver or
.cserver.
Matching wildcards
req.url ~ "jp.g$"
Matches if
req.url ends with
jpeg,
jpag, and
jp0g, but doesn't match if
req.url ends with
jpg. It also matches if any other character is between the
jp and the
g.
req.url ~ "jp.*g$"
Matches
jp followed by 0 or more random characters ending with the letter
g (
jpeg,
jpg, and
jpeeeeg all match).
Capturing matches
set req.http.Foo = "abbbccccc";if (req.http.Foo ~ "^(a+)(b+)(c+)") { set resp.http.match0 = re.group.0; # now equals 'abbbccccc' set resp.http.match1 = re.group.1; # now equals 'a' set resp.http.match2 = re.group.2; # now equals 'bbb' set resp.http.match3 = re.group.3; # now equals 'cccccc'}
The
re.group.[0-9] objects allow you to capture matches. The
re.group.0 object evaluates to the entire matched string even if no capture groups have been supplied. You can use these objects to replace this example:
if (req.url ~ "(?i)\?.*some_query_arg=([^&]*)") { set req.http.Thing-I-Want = regsub(req.url, "(?i)\?.*some_query_arg=([^&]*).*", "\1");}
You can use
re.group to greatly simplify the previous example:
if (req.url ~ "(?i)\?.*some_query_arg=([^&]*)") { set req.http.Thing-I-Want = re.group.1;}
You could even get really fancy and do something like this:
set req.http.Thing-I-Want = if(req.url ~ "(?i)\?.*some_query_arg=([^&]*)", re.group.1, "");
Replacing content
set req.http.host = regsub(req.http.host, "^www\.","");
Removes a leading
www. from the host, if present.
set req.http.api-test = regsub(req.http.host, "^www\.","api.");
Sets the
api-test header to contain the host-header, but replaces a leading
www. with
api.:
Host: www.example.com ->Host: www.example.comapi-test: api.example.comHost: example.com ->Host: example.comapi-test: example.com
set req.url = regsuball(req.url, "/+", "/");
Changes all occurrences of multiple slashes in the URL to a single slash. For example,
//docs///intro.html will be transformed to
/docs/intro.html.