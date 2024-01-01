regsuball
Available inall subroutines.
Replaces all occurrences of
pattern, which may be a Perl-compatible regular
expression, in
input with
replacement. If no matches are found, no
replacements are made.
Once a replacement is made, substitutions continue from the end of the
replaced buffer. Therefore,
regsuball("aaa", "a", "aa") will return a
string "aaaaaa" instead of recursing indefinitely.
This function may fail to make a replacement if the regular expression recurses
too heavily. Such a situation may occur with lookahead and lookbehind
assertions, or other recursing non-regular expressions. In this case,
fastly.error is set to
EREGRECUR.
Groups captured with
pattern can be used in the replacement string. Read the
regsub documentation for more information.
This function is not prefixed with the
std. namespace.
Example
set req.url = regsuball(req.url, "\+", "%2520");
