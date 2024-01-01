urldecode

STRING urldecode STRING input

Available inall subroutines.

Decodes a percent-encoded string. For example, urldecode({"hello%20world+!"}); and urldecode("hello%2520world+!"); will both return "hello world !" .

IMPORTANT: Although the input string may contain any percent-encoded data, the resulting output is treated as a string. As such, any NUL characters in the string will appear as a truncated result.

This function is not prefixed with the std. namespace.

Example

set req.http.X-Cookie = regsub ( req.url , ".*\?cookie=" , "" ); set req.http.Cookie = urldecode ( req.http.X-Cookie );

