urldecode
Available inall subroutines.
Decodes a percent-encoded string. For example,
urldecode({"hello%20world+!"});
and
urldecode("hello%2520world+!"); will both return
"hello world !".
IMPORTANT: Although the input string may contain any percent-encoded data, the resulting output is treated as a string. As such, any NUL characters in the string will appear as a truncated result.
This function is not prefixed with the
std. namespace.
Example
set req.http.X-Cookie = regsub(req.url, ".*\?cookie=", "");set req.http.Cookie = urldecode(req.http.X-Cookie);
Validate domain on query string
Check the query string if it contains a valid domain.
