A signal exclusion rule prevents requests with a particular pattern from being tagged with a specific system signal. You can use signal exclusion rules to help avoid false positives. For example, you may have an internal website where you allow employees to POST raw HTML. These types of requests may look like a Cross-Site Scripting attack (XSS) and get tagged with the XSS system signal by the Next-Gen WAF. To prevent false positives, you can create a signal exclusion rule to prevent requests from your internal VPN on that website from being tagged with the xss attack signal. Similarly, a signal exclusion rule could prevent internal IP addresses that fail to access an admin page from being tagged with the FORCEFULBROWSING signal.

Limitations and considerations

When working with signal exclusion rules, keep the following in mind:

Signal exclusion rules are limited to 1000 at the account-level (also known as corp-level) plus 1000 at the site-level (also known as workspace-level) and count against the total number of request rule limits for accounts (corps) and workspaces (sites).

Not all system signals are available for use in signal exclusion rules. For more information on which system signals are usable, refer to the system signals documentation.

Creating signal exclusion rules

You can create signal exclusion rules that apply to multiple workspaces (sites) or that only apply to a single workspace (site).

Creating signal exclusion rules that apply to multiple workspaces (sites)

To create a signal exclusion rule that applies to multiple workspaces (sites), complete the following steps:

Fastly control panel Next-Gen WAF control panel Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Security > Next-Gen WAF > Rules. From the workspaces bar, click the menu Click Add account rule. In the Type section, select Signal. Fill out the fields in the Conditions section as follows: Select All to specify that a request must meet every condition to be excluded or Any to specify that a request must meet only one condition to be excluded.

to specify that a request must meet every condition to be excluded or to specify that a request must meet only one condition to be excluded. From the Field menu, select the request field that the condition is based on.

menu, select the request field that the condition is based on. From the Operator menu, select an operator to specify how the selected field and value relate.

menu, select an operator to specify how the selected field and value relate. In the Value field, enter a value for the specified field.

field, enter a value for the specified field. (Optional) Click Add condition to add another condition, or click Add group to create a group of conditions. In the Actions section, use the Signal menu to select the signal that you want to prevent from being assigned to requests that meet specific conditions. Fill out the fields in the Details section as follows: In the Description field, enter a description of the rule.

field, enter a description of the rule. Leave the Status switch enabled.

switch enabled. From the Scope menu, leave Global selected for the rule to apply to all your workspaces. If you want the rule to apply to specific workspaces, select Specified workspaces and then select the workspaces the rule should apply to. Click Create account rule. Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. From the Corp Rules menu, select Corp Rules. Click Add corp rule. In the Type section, select Signal exclusion. From the Signal menu, select the signal that you want to prevent from being assigned to requests that meet specific conditions. Fill out the fields in the Conditions section as follows: From the Field menu, select the request field that the condition is based on.

menu, select the request field that the condition is based on. In the Value field, enter a value for the specified field.

field, enter a value for the specified field. From the Operator menu, select an operator to specify how the selected field and value relate.

menu, select an operator to specify how the selected field and value relate. (Optional) Click Add condition to add another condition, or click Add group to create a group of conditions.

to add another condition, or click to create a group of conditions. Select All to specify that a request must meet every condition to be excluded or Any to specify that a request must meet only one condition to be excluded. Fill out the fields in the Details section as follows: Leave the Status switch enabled.

switch enabled. In the Description field, enter a description of the rule.

field, enter a description of the rule. From the Scope menu, leave Global selected for the rule to apply to all your sites. If you want the rule to apply to specific sites, select Specific sites and then select the sites the rule should apply to. Click Create corp rule. The rule is created, and the Corp Rules page appears.

Creating signal exclusion rules that apply to one workspace (site)

To create a signal exclusion rule that applies to only one workspace (site), complete the following steps:

Fastly control panel Next-Gen WAF control panel Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Security > Next-Gen WAF > Rules. From the workspaces bar, click the menu Click Add workspace rule. In the Type section, select Signal exclusion. From the Signal menu, select the signal that you want to prevent from being assigned to requests that meet specific conditions. Fill out the fields in the Conditions section as follows: From the Field menu, select the request field that the condition is based on.

menu, select the request field that the condition is based on. In the Value field, enter a value for the specified field.

field, enter a value for the specified field. From the Operator menu, select an operator to specify how the selected field and value relate.

menu, select an operator to specify how the selected field and value relate. (Optional) Click Add condition to add another condition, or click Add group to create a group of conditions.

to add another condition, or click to create a group of conditions. Leave All selected to specify that a request must meet every condition to be excluded or select Any to specify that a request must meet only one condition to be excluded. In the Action section, leave Exclude signal selected for the Type menu. Fill out the fields in the Details section as follows: In the Description field, enter a description of the rule.

field, enter a description of the rule. Leave the Status switch enabled. Click Add workspace rule. The rule is created, and the Rules page appears. Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. From the Sites menu, select a site if you have more than one site. From the Rules menu, select Site Rules. Click Add site rule. In the Type section, select Signal exclusion. From the Signal menu, select the signal that you want to prevent from being assigned to requests that meet specific conditions. Fill out the fields in the Conditions section as follows: From the Field menu, select the request field that the condition is based on.

menu, select the request field that the condition is based on. In the Value field, enter a value for the specified field.

field, enter a value for the specified field. From the Operator menu, select an operator to specify how the selected field and value relate.

menu, select an operator to specify how the selected field and value relate. (Optional) Click Add condition to add another condition, or click Add group to create a group of conditions.

to add another condition, or click to create a group of conditions. Leave All selected to specify that a request must meet every condition to be excluded or select Any to specify that a request must meet only one condition to be excluded. Fill out the fields in the Details section as follows: Leave the Status switch enabled.

switch enabled. In the Description field, enter a description of the rule. Click Create site rule. The rule is created, and the Site Rules page appears.

Editing signal exclusion rules

The steps to edit an existing rule depends on whether the rule applies to multiple workspaces (sites) or to a single workspace (site).

HINT: Not sure if your rule logic will work? Use our Simulator to test it.

Editing signal exclusion rules that apply to multiple workspaces (sites)

To adjust a signal exclusion rule that applies to more than one workspace (site), complete the following steps:

Fastly control panel Next-Gen WAF control panel Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Security > Next-Gen WAF > Rules. From the workspaces bar, click the menu Click the pencil to the right of the rule that you want to modify. Fill out the fields in the Conditions section as follows: Select All to specify that a request must meet every condition to be excluded or Any to specify that a request must meet only one condition to be excluded.

to specify that a request must meet every condition to be excluded or to specify that a request must meet only one condition to be excluded. From the Field menu, select the request field that the condition is based on.

menu, select the request field that the condition is based on. From the Operator menu, select an operator to specify how the selected field and value relate.

menu, select an operator to specify how the selected field and value relate. In the Value field, enter a value for the specified field.

field, enter a value for the specified field. (Optional) Click Add condition to add another condition, or click Add group to create a group of conditions. In the Actions section, use the Signal menu to select the signal that you want to prevent from being assigned to requests that meet specific conditions. Fill out the fields in the Details section as follows: In the Description field, enter a description of the rule.

field, enter a description of the rule. Leave the Status switch enabled.

switch enabled. From the Scope menu, leave Global selected for the rule to apply to all your workspaces. If you want the rule to apply to specific workspaces, select Specified workspaces and then select the workspaces the rule should apply to. Click Update account rule. Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. From the Corp Rules menu, select Corp Rules. Click Edit to the right of the rule that you want to edit. From the Signal menu, select the signal that you want to prevent from being assigned to requests that meet specific conditions. Fill out the fields in the Conditions section as follows: From the Field menu, select the request field that the condition is based on.

menu, select the request field that the condition is based on. In the Value field, enter a value for the specified field.

field, enter a value for the specified field. From the Operator menu, select an operator to specify how the selected field and value relate.

menu, select an operator to specify how the selected field and value relate. (Optional) Click Add condition to add another condition, or click Add group to create a group of conditions.

to add another condition, or click to create a group of conditions. Select All to specify that a request must meet every condition to be excluded or Any to specify that a request must meet only one condition to be excluded. Fill out the fields in the Details section as follows: Leave the Status switch enabled.

switch enabled. In the Description field, enter a description of the rule.

field, enter a description of the rule. From the Scope menu, leave Global selected for the rule to apply to all your sites. If you want the rule to apply to specific sites, select Specific sites and then select the sites the rule should apply to. Click Update corp rule. The rule is updated, and the Corp Rules page appears.

Editing signal exclusion rules that apply to one workspace (site)

To adjust a signal exclusion rule that applies to only one workspace (site), complete the following steps:

Fastly control panel Next-Gen WAF control panel Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Security > Next-Gen WAF > Rules. From the workspaces bar, click the menu Click the pencil to the right of the rule that you want to modify. From the Signal menu, select the signal that you want to prevent from being assigned to requests that meet specific conditions. Fill out the fields in the Conditions section as follows: From the Field menu, select the request field that the condition is based on.

menu, select the request field that the condition is based on. In the Value field, enter a value for the specified field.

field, enter a value for the specified field. From the Operator menu, select an operator to specify how the selected field and value relate.

menu, select an operator to specify how the selected field and value relate. (Optional) Click Add condition to add another condition, or click Add group to create a group of conditions.

to add another condition, or click to create a group of conditions. Select All to specify that a request must meet every condition to be excluded or Any to specify that a request must meet only one condition to be excluded. Fill out the fields in the Details section as follows: In the Description field, enter a description of the rule.

field, enter a description of the rule. Leave the Status switch enabled. Click Update workspace rule. The rule is updated, and the Rules page appears. Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. From the Sites menu, select a site if you have more than one site. From the Rules menu, select Site Rules. Click Edit to the right of the rule that you want to modify. From the Signal menu, select the signal that you want to prevent from being assigned to requests that meet specific conditions. Fill out the fields in the Conditions section as follows: From the Field menu, select the request field that the condition is based on.

menu, select the request field that the condition is based on. In the Value field, enter a value for the specified field.

field, enter a value for the specified field. From the Operator menu, select an operator to specify how the selected field and value relate.

menu, select an operator to specify how the selected field and value relate. (Optional) Click Add condition to add another condition, or click Add group to create a group of conditions.

to add another condition, or click to create a group of conditions. Select All to specify that a request must meet every condition to be excluded or Any to specify that a request must meet only one condition to be excluded. Fill out the fields in the Details section as follows: Leave the Status switch enabled.

switch enabled. In the Description field, enter a description of the rule. Click Update site rule. The rule is updated, and the Site Rules page appears.

Deleting signal exclusion rules

To delete a signal exclusion rule, follow the steps described in the Deleting rules section.

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