  1. Home
  2. Guides
  3. Next-Gen WAF
  4. Using the Next-Gen WAF

Rules

These articles describe how to work with rules.

About rules
Rules are configurations that define when the Next-Gen WAF should: allow, block, rate limit, or tag requests. prevent requests from being…

Read more »
Converting requests to rules
From the Requests page , you can convert individual requests into pre-populated rules, enabling you to take action on similar requests. To…

Read more »
Defining rule conditions
When creating rules, you define a set of conditions that outline the circumstances under which requests should be allowed, blocked, rate…

Read more »
Using client challenges
Sites (also known as workspaces) can be set up to send dynamic, interactive, or non-interactive challenges to clients and those challenges…

Read more »
Using lists in rules
About Lists Lists can be used to create and maintain sets of data for use when creating rules . Lists allow you to easily reuse the same…

Read more »
Working with advanced rate limiting rules
Advanced rate limiting rules put a cap on how often an individual client can send requests that meet set conditions before all or some…

Read more »
Working with request rules
Request rules allow you to define arbitrary conditions and block, allow, or tag requests indefinitely or for a specific period of time. For…

Read more »
Working with signal exclusion rules
A signal exclusion rule prevents requests with a particular pattern from being tagged with a specific system signal . You can use signal…

Read more »
Working with templated rules
Templated rules are partially pre-constructed rules that can help you protect against Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) and gain…

Read more »
Fastly
© Fastly 2025