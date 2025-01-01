Rules
These articles describe how to work with rules.
Rules are configurations that define when the Next-Gen WAF should: allow, block, rate limit, or tag requests. prevent requests from being…
From the Requests page , you can convert individual requests into pre-populated rules, enabling you to take action on similar requests. To…
When creating rules, you define a set of conditions that outline the circumstances under which requests should be allowed, blocked, rate…
Sites (also known as workspaces) can be set up to send dynamic, interactive, or non-interactive challenges to clients and those challenges…
About Lists Lists can be used to create and maintain sets of data for use when creating rules . Lists allow you to easily reuse the same…
Advanced rate limiting rules put a cap on how often an individual client can send requests that meet set conditions before all or some…
Request rules allow you to define arbitrary conditions and block, allow, or tag requests indefinitely or for a specific period of time. For…
A signal exclusion rule prevents requests with a particular pattern from being tagged with a specific system signal . You can use signal…
Templated rules are partially pre-constructed rules that can help you protect against Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) and gain…
