fastly ngwaf workspace/alert/mailinglist

Manage Mailing List workspace alerts.

Sub commands

  • create: Create a Mailing List alert
  • delete: Delete a Mailing List alert
  • get: Get a Mailing List alert
  • list: List Mailing List alerts
  • update: Update a Mailing List alert
