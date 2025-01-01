  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Fastly CLI
  4. ngwaf
  5. workspace
  6. alert

fastly ngwaf workspace/alert/opsgenie

Manage Opsgenie workspace alerts.

Sub commands

  • create: Create a Opsgenie alert
  • delete: Delete a Opsgenie alert
  • get: Get a Opsgenie alert
  • list: List Opsgenie alerts
  • update: Update a Opsgenie alert
Fastly
© Fastly 2025