Monitoring
These articles provide information about monitoring traffic processed by the Next-Gen WAF.
The Next-Gen WAF monitors and flags IP addresses that exhibit repeat malicious behavior. This guide describes how to use the Events page and…
You can use the Requests page to monitor logged requests to get information about the specific attacks and anomalies that a request was…
Custom dashboards are dashboards you create to display cards with the metrics you find most useful for monitoring your site's traffic. With…
System-generated dashboards are dashboards created by Fastly that provide an overview of the most commonly useful metrics related to request…
