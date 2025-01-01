Monitoring signals

The Next-Gen WAF tags requests with signals, which are labels that describe notable request properties. You can use these signals to help monitor and understand traffic processed by the WAF.

Monitoring corp (account) signals

To get a high-level view of the top signals your requests are tagged with for a specific corp (account), follow the instructions for your control panel below:

Next-Gen WAF control panel Fastly control panel You can use the Top Signals section of the Corp Overview page to monitor top signals for a corp. To monitor corp signals, click the name of your corp in the upper left corner of the control panel to navigate to the Corp Overview page. The Top Signals section surfaces signal data from your corp in the following tables: Attack Signals : displays data related to malicious requests.

: displays data related to malicious requests. Anomaly Signals : displays data related to abnormal requests (e.g., requests containing malformed data and requests originating from known scanners).

: displays data related to abnormal requests (e.g., requests containing malformed data and requests originating from known scanners). Corp Signals: displays data related to signals created at the corp level. You can use a search bar to filter the tables by signal. The tables contain the following columns: Signal : the name of the signal.

: the name of the signal. Total Requests : the number of requests that were tagged with the signal in your corp.

: the number of requests that were tagged with the signal in your corp. Top sites : the sites that had the highest number of requests with that signal.

: the sites that had the highest number of requests with that signal. Requests per Site: the number of requests tagged with that signal per site.

Monitoring site (workspace) signals

You can monitor signal activity for a specific site (workspace).