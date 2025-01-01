Monitoring activity with the audit log

You can use the Corp Audit Log or Site Audit Log to keep track of events related to your corp or site's user activity and configuration.

Monitoring corp activity

Use the Corp Audit Log to monitor your corp's user activity and configuration from the last 30 days.

To access the Corp Audit Log:

Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. From the Corp Manage menu, select Corp Audit Log.

You can filter the Corp Audit Log by activity type including user activity (e.g., new access token creation) and corp configuration (e.g., new site creation).

The Corp Audit Log page also lists connected corp integrations in a side bar. Click on an integration to view details about that integration or click Manage corp integrations to go to the Corp Integrations page.

Monitoring site activity

Use the Site Audit Log to monitor site's user activity and configuration from the last 30 days.

Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. From the Sites menu, select a site if you have more than one site. From the Manage menu, select Site Audit Log.

You can filter the Site Audit Log by activity type including events, agent alerts, and site configurations (e.g., a person created a new integration). You can also choose to exclude agents that are online.

The Site Audit Log page also lists connected site integrations in a side bar. You can click on an integration to view details about that integration or click Manage site integrations to go to the Site Integrations page.