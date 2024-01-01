Microsoft Azure Blob Storage
Fastly will upload log messages to the Azure Blob Storage container in the format specified in the Azure Blob object.
Data model
account_name
|string
|The unique Azure Blob Storage namespace in which your data objects are stored. Required.
container
|string
|The name of the Azure Blob Storage container in which to store logs. Required.
file_max_bytes
|integer
|The maximum number of bytes for each uploaded file. A value of 0 can be used to indicate there is no limit on the size of uploaded files, otherwise the minimum value is 1048576 bytes (1 MiB.).
path
|string
|The path to upload logs to.
public_key
|string
|A PGP public key that Fastly will use to encrypt your log files before writing them to disk.
sas_token
|string
|The Azure shared access signature providing write access to the blob service objects. Be sure to update your token before it expires or the logging functionality will not work. Required.
compression_codec
|string
|The codec used for compressing your logs. Valid values are
zstd,
snappy, and
gzip. Specifying both
compression_codec and
gzip_level in the same API request will result in an error.
format
|string
|A Fastly log format string. [Default
%h %l %u %t "%r" %>s %b]
format_version
|integer
|The version of the custom logging format used for the configured endpoint. The logging call gets placed by default in
vcl_log if
format_version is set to
2 and in
vcl_deliver if
format_version is set to
1. [Default
2]
gzip_level
|integer
|The level of gzip encoding when sending logs (default
0, no compression). Specifying both
compression_codec and
gzip_level in the same API request will result in an error. [Default
0]
message_type
|string
|How the message should be formatted. [Default
classic]
name
|string
|The name for the real-time logging configuration.
period
|integer
|How frequently log files are finalized so they can be available for reading (in seconds). [Default
3600]
placement
|string
|Where in the generated VCL the logging call should be placed. If not set, endpoints with
format_version of 2 are placed in
vcl_log and those with
format_version of 1 are placed in
vcl_deliver.
response_condition
|string
|The name of an existing condition in the configured endpoint, or leave blank to always execute.
timestamp_format
|string
|A timestamp format. Read-only.
created_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
service_id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying the service. Read-only.
updated_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
version
|string
|String identifying a service version. Read-only.
Endpoints
POST/service/
service_id/version/
version_id/logging/azureblob
GET/service/
service_id/version/
version_id/logging/azureblob/
logging_azureblob_name
PUT/service/
service_id/version/
version_id/logging/azureblob/
logging_azureblob_name
