  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Fastly API
  4. Real-time logging

Microsoft Azure Blob Storage

Fastly will upload log messages to the Azure Blob Storage container in the format specified in the Azure Blob object.

Data model

account_namestringThe unique Azure Blob Storage namespace in which your data objects are stored. Required.
containerstringThe name of the Azure Blob Storage container in which to store logs. Required.
file_max_bytesintegerThe maximum number of bytes for each uploaded file. A value of 0 can be used to indicate there is no limit on the size of uploaded files, otherwise the minimum value is 1048576 bytes (1 MiB.).
pathstringThe path to upload logs to.
public_keystringA PGP public key that Fastly will use to encrypt your log files before writing them to disk.
sas_tokenstringThe Azure shared access signature providing write access to the blob service objects. Be sure to update your token before it expires or the logging functionality will not work. Required.
compression_codecstringThe codec used for compressing your logs. Valid values are zstd, snappy, and gzip. Specifying both compression_codec and gzip_level in the same API request will result in an error.
formatstringA Fastly log format string. [Default %h %l %u %t "%r" %&gt;s %b]
format_versionintegerThe version of the custom logging format used for the configured endpoint. The logging call gets placed by default in vcl_log if format_version is set to 2 and in vcl_deliver if format_version is set to 1. [Default 2]
gzip_levelintegerThe level of gzip encoding when sending logs (default 0, no compression). Specifying both compression_codec and gzip_level in the same API request will result in an error. [Default 0]
message_typestringHow the message should be formatted. [Default classic]
namestringThe name for the real-time logging configuration.
periodintegerHow frequently log files are finalized so they can be available for reading (in seconds). [Default 3600]
placementstringWhere in the generated VCL the logging call should be placed. If not set, endpoints with format_version of 2 are placed in vcl_log and those with format_version of 1 are placed in vcl_deliver.
response_conditionstringThe name of an existing condition in the configured endpoint, or leave blank to always execute.
timestamp_formatstringA timestamp format. Read-only.
created_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
service_idstringAlphanumeric string identifying the service. Read-only.
updated_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
versionstringString identifying a service version. Read-only.

Endpoints

List Azure Blob Storage log endpoints

GET/service/service_id/version/version_id/logging/azureblob

Create an Azure Blob Storage log endpoint

POST/service/service_id/version/version_id/logging/azureblob

Get an Azure Blob Storage log endpoint

GET/service/service_id/version/version_id/logging/azureblob/logging_azureblob_name

Update an Azure Blob Storage log endpoint

PUT/service/service_id/version/version_id/logging/azureblob/logging_azureblob_name

Delete the Azure Blob Storage log endpoint

DELETE/service/service_id/version/version_id/logging/azureblob/logging_azureblob_name

