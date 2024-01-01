Microsoft Azure Blob Storage

account_name string The unique Azure Blob Storage namespace in which your data objects are stored. Required.

container string The name of the Azure Blob Storage container in which to store logs. Required.

file_max_bytes integer The maximum number of bytes for each uploaded file. A value of 0 can be used to indicate there is no limit on the size of uploaded files, otherwise the minimum value is 1048576 bytes (1 MiB.).

path string The path to upload logs to.

public_key string A PGP public key that Fastly will use to encrypt your log files before writing them to disk.

sas_token string The Azure shared access signature providing write access to the blob service objects. Be sure to update your token before it expires or the logging functionality will not work. Required.

compression_codec string The codec used for compressing your logs. Valid values are zstd , snappy , and gzip . Specifying both compression_codec and gzip_level in the same API request will result in an error.

format string A Fastly log format string [Default %h %l %u %t "%r" %>s %b ]

format_version integer The version of the custom logging format used for the configured endpoint. The logging call gets placed by default in vcl_log if format_version is set to 2 and in vcl_deliver if format_version is set to 1 . [Default 2 ]

gzip_level integer The level of gzip encoding when sending logs (default 0 , no compression). Specifying both compression_codec and gzip_level in the same API request will result in an error. [Default 0 ]

message_type string How the message should be formatted. [Default classic ]

name string The name for the real-time logging configuration.

period integer How frequently log files are finalized so they can be available for reading (in seconds). [Default 3600 ]

placement string Where in the generated VCL the logging call should be placed. If not set, endpoints with format_version of 2 are placed in vcl_log and those with format_version of 1 are placed in vcl_deliver .

response_condition string The name of an existing condition in the configured endpoint, or leave blank to always execute.

created_at string Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.

deleted_at string Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.

service_id string Alphanumeric string identifying the service. Read-only.