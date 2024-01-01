  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Fastly API
  4. Real-time logging

New Relic Logs

Fastly will upload log messages to New Relic Logs in the format specified in the New Relic configuration object.

Data model

formatstringA Fastly log format string. Must produce valid JSON that New Relic Logs can ingest. [Default {"timestamp":"%{begin:%Y-%m-%dT%H:%M:%S}t","time_elapsed":"%{time.elapsed.usec}V","is_tls":"%{if(req.is_ssl, \"true\", \"false\")}V","client_ip":"%{req.http.Fastly-Client-IP}V","geo_city":"%{client.geo.city}V","geo_country_code":"%{client.geo.country_code}V","request":"%{req.request}V","host":"%{req.http.Fastly-Orig-Host}V","url":"%{json.escape(req.url)}V","request_referer":"%{json.escape(req.http.Referer)}V","request_user_agent":"%{json.escape(req.http.User-Agent)}V","request_accept_language":"%{json.escape(req.http.Accept-Language)}V","request_accept_charset":"%{json.escape(req.http.Accept-Charset)}V","cache_status":"%{regsub(fastly_info.state, \"^(HIT-(SYNTH)|(HITPASS|HIT|MISS|PASS|ERROR|PIPE)).*\", \"\\2\\3\") }V"}]
regionstringThe region to which to stream logs. [Default US]
tokenstringThe Insert API key from the Account page of your New Relic account. Required.
format_versionintegerThe version of the custom logging format used for the configured endpoint. The logging call gets placed by default in vcl_log if format_version is set to 2 and in vcl_deliver if format_version is set to 1. [Default 2]
namestringThe name for the real-time logging configuration.
placementstringWhere in the generated VCL the logging call should be placed. If not set, endpoints with format_version of 2 are placed in vcl_log and those with format_version of 1 are placed in vcl_deliver.
response_conditionstringThe name of an existing condition in the configured endpoint, or leave blank to always execute.
created_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
service_idstringAlphanumeric string identifying the service. Read-only.
updated_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
versionstringString identifying a service version. Read-only.

Endpoints

List New Relic log endpoints

GET/service/service_id/version/version_id/logging/newrelic

Create a New Relic log endpoint

POST/service/service_id/version/version_id/logging/newrelic

Get a New Relic log endpoint

GET/service/service_id/version/version_id/logging/newrelic/logging_newrelic_name

Update a New Relic log endpoint

PUT/service/service_id/version/version_id/logging/newrelic/logging_newrelic_name

Delete a New Relic log endpoint

DELETE/service/service_id/version/version_id/logging/newrelic/logging_newrelic_name

