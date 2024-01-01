Kafka
Fastly will upload log messages periodically to the server in the format specified in the Kafka object.
Data model
auth_method
|string
|SASL authentication method.
brokers
|string
|A comma-separated list of IP addresses or hostnames of Kafka brokers. Required.
compression_codec
|string
|The codec used for compression of your logs.
parse_log_keyvals
|boolean
|Enables parsing of key=value tuples from the beginning of a logline, turning them into record headers.
password
|string
|SASL password.
request_max_bytes
|integer
|The maximum number of bytes sent in one request. Defaults
0 (no limit). [Default
0]
required_acks
|integer
|The number of acknowledgements a leader must receive before a write is considered successful. [Default
1]
topic
|string
|The Kafka topic to send logs to. Required.
use_tls
|integer
|Whether to use TLS. [Default
0]
user
|string
|SASL user.
format
|string
|A Fastly log format string. [Default
%h %l %u %t "%r" %>s %b]
format_version
|integer
|The version of the custom logging format used for the configured endpoint. The logging call gets placed by default in
vcl_log if
format_version is set to
2 and in
vcl_deliver if
format_version is set to
1. [Default
2]
name
|string
|The name for the real-time logging configuration.
placement
|string
|Where in the generated VCL the logging call should be placed. If not set, endpoints with
format_version of 2 are placed in
vcl_log and those with
format_version of 1 are placed in
vcl_deliver.
response_condition
|string
|The name of an existing condition in the configured endpoint, or leave blank to always execute.
tls_ca_cert
|string
|A secure certificate to authenticate a server with. Must be in PEM format.
tls_client_cert
|string
|The client certificate used to make authenticated requests. Must be in PEM format.
tls_client_key
|string
|The client private key used to make authenticated requests. Must be in PEM format.
tls_hostname
|string
|The hostname to verify the server's certificate. This should be one of the Subject Alternative Name (SAN) fields for the certificate. Common Names (CN) are not supported.
created_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
service_id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying the service. Read-only.
updated_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
version
|string
|String identifying a service version. Read-only.
Endpoints
PUT/service/
service_id/version/
version_id/logging/kafka/
logging_kafka_name
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)