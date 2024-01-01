  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Fastly API
  4. Real-time logging

Kafka

Fastly will upload log messages periodically to the server in the format specified in the Kafka object.

Data model

auth_methodstringSASL authentication method.
brokersstringA comma-separated list of IP addresses or hostnames of Kafka brokers. Required.
compression_codecstringThe codec used for compression of your logs.
parse_log_keyvalsbooleanEnables parsing of key=value tuples from the beginning of a logline, turning them into record headers.
passwordstringSASL password.
request_max_bytesintegerThe maximum number of bytes sent in one request. Defaults 0 (no limit). [Default 0]
required_acksintegerThe number of acknowledgements a leader must receive before a write is considered successful. [Default 1]
topicstringThe Kafka topic to send logs to. Required.
use_tlsintegerWhether to use TLS. [Default 0]
userstringSASL user.
formatstringA Fastly log format string. [Default %h %l %u %t "%r" %&gt;s %b]
format_versionintegerThe version of the custom logging format used for the configured endpoint. The logging call gets placed by default in vcl_log if format_version is set to 2 and in vcl_deliver if format_version is set to 1. [Default 2]
namestringThe name for the real-time logging configuration.
placementstringWhere in the generated VCL the logging call should be placed. If not set, endpoints with format_version of 2 are placed in vcl_log and those with format_version of 1 are placed in vcl_deliver.
response_conditionstringThe name of an existing condition in the configured endpoint, or leave blank to always execute.
tls_ca_certstringA secure certificate to authenticate a server with. Must be in PEM format.
tls_client_certstringThe client certificate used to make authenticated requests. Must be in PEM format.
tls_client_keystringThe client private key used to make authenticated requests. Must be in PEM format.
tls_hostnamestringThe hostname to verify the server's certificate. This should be one of the Subject Alternative Name (SAN) fields for the certificate. Common Names (CN) are not supported.
created_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
service_idstringAlphanumeric string identifying the service. Read-only.
updated_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
versionstringString identifying a service version. Read-only.

Endpoints

List Kafka log endpoints

GET/service/service_id/version/version_id/logging/kafka

Create a Kafka log endpoint

POST/service/service_id/version/version_id/logging/kafka

Get a Kafka log endpoint

GET/service/service_id/version/version_id/logging/kafka/logging_kafka_name

Update the Kafka log endpoint

PUT/service/service_id/version/version_id/logging/kafka/logging_kafka_name

Delete the Kafka log endpoint

DELETE/service/service_id/version/version_id/logging/kafka/logging_kafka_name

