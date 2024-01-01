  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Fastly API
  4. Real-time logging

Syslog

Fastly will stream log messages to the location in the format specified in the Syslog object.

Data model

hostnamestringThe hostname used for the syslog endpoint.
ipv4stringThe IPv4 address used for the syslog endpoint.
message_typestringHow the message should be formatted. [Default classic]
tokenstringWhether to prepend each message with a specific token.
use_tlsintegerWhether to use TLS. [Default 0]
addressstringA hostname or IPv4 address.
formatstringA Fastly log format string. [Default %h %l %u %t "%r" %&gt;s %b]
format_versionintegerThe version of the custom logging format used for the configured endpoint. The logging call gets placed by default in vcl_log if format_version is set to 2 and in vcl_deliver if format_version is set to 1. [Default 2]
namestringThe name for the real-time logging configuration.
placementstringWhere in the generated VCL the logging call should be placed. If not set, endpoints with format_version of 2 are placed in vcl_log and those with format_version of 1 are placed in vcl_deliver.
portintegerThe port number. [Default 514]
response_conditionstringThe name of an existing condition in the configured endpoint, or leave blank to always execute.
tls_ca_certstringA secure certificate to authenticate a server with. Must be in PEM format.
tls_client_certstringThe client certificate used to make authenticated requests. Must be in PEM format.
tls_client_keystringThe client private key used to make authenticated requests. Must be in PEM format.
tls_hostnamestringThe hostname to verify the server's certificate. This should be one of the Subject Alternative Name (SAN) fields for the certificate. Common Names (CN) are not supported.
created_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
service_idstringAlphanumeric string identifying the service. Read-only.
updated_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
versionstringString identifying a service version. Read-only.

Endpoints

List Syslog log endpoints

GET/service/service_id/version/version_id/logging/syslog

Create a syslog log endpoint

POST/service/service_id/version/version_id/logging/syslog

Get a syslog log endpoint

GET/service/service_id/version/version_id/logging/syslog/logging_syslog_name

Update a syslog log endpoint

PUT/service/service_id/version/version_id/logging/syslog/logging_syslog_name

Delete a syslog log endpoint

DELETE/service/service_id/version/version_id/logging/syslog/logging_syslog_name

