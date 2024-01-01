  1. Home
New Relic OTLP

Allows OTLP trace data to be sent to New Relic. Requires custom VCL to instrument the service to generate OTLP trace data. See https://docs.fastly.com/en/guides/log-streaming-newrelic-otlp#instrumenting-your-vcl-service for details.

Data model

formatstringA Fastly log format string. [Default {"timestamp":"%{begin:%Y-%m-%dT%H:%M:%S}t","time_elapsed":"%{time.elapsed.usec}V","is_tls":"%{if(req.is_ssl, \"true\", \"false\")}V","client_ip":"%{req.http.Fastly-Client-IP}V","geo_city":"%{client.geo.city}V","geo_country_code":"%{client.geo.country_code}V","request":"%{req.request}V","host":"%{req.http.Fastly-Orig-Host}V","url":"%{json.escape(req.url)}V","request_referer":"%{json.escape(req.http.Referer)}V","request_user_agent":"%{json.escape(req.http.User-Agent)}V","request_accept_language":"%{json.escape(req.http.Accept-Language)}V","request_accept_charset":"%{json.escape(req.http.Accept-Charset)}V","cache_status":"%{regsub(fastly_info.state, \"^(HIT-(SYNTH)|(HITPASS|HIT|MISS|PASS|ERROR|PIPE)).*\", \"\\2\\3\") }V"}]
regionstringThe region to which to stream logs. [Default US]
tokenstringThe Insert API key from the Account page of your New Relic account. Required.
urlstring(Optional) URL of the New Relic Trace Observer, if you are using New Relic Infinite Tracing.
format_versionintegerThe version of the custom logging format used for the configured endpoint. The logging call gets placed by default in vcl_log if format_version is set to 2 and in vcl_deliver if format_version is set to 1. [Default 2]
namestringThe name for the real-time logging configuration.
placementstringWhere in the generated VCL the logging call should be placed. If not set, endpoints with format_version of 2 are placed in vcl_log and those with format_version of 1 are placed in vcl_deliver.
response_conditionstringThe name of an existing condition in the configured endpoint, or leave blank to always execute.
created_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
service_idstringAlphanumeric string identifying the service. Read-only.
updated_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
versionstringString identifying a service version. Read-only.

Endpoints

List New Relic OTLP endpoints

GET/service/service_id/version/version_id/logging/newrelicotlp

Create a New Relic OTLP endpoint

POST/service/service_id/version/version_id/logging/newrelicotlp

Get a New Relic OTLP endpoint

GET/service/service_id/version/version_id/logging/newrelicotlp/logging_newrelicotlp_name

Update a New Relic log endpoint

PUT/service/service_id/version/version_id/logging/newrelicotlp/logging_newrelicotlp_name

Delete a New Relic OTLP endpoint

DELETE/service/service_id/version/version_id/logging/newrelicotlp/logging_newrelicotlp_name

