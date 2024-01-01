  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Fastly API
  4. Real-time logging

SFTP

Fastly will upload log messages periodically to the server in the format specified in the SFTP object.

Data model

passwordstringThe password for the server. If both password and secret_key are passed, secret_key will be used in preference.
pathstringThe path to upload logs to.
public_keystringA PGP public key that Fastly will use to encrypt your log files before writing them to disk.
secret_keystringThe SSH private key for the server. If both password and secret_key are passed, secret_key will be used in preference.
ssh_known_hostsstringA list of host keys for all hosts we can connect to over SFTP.
userstringThe username for the server.
addressstringA hostname or IPv4 address.
compression_codecstringThe codec used for compressing your logs. Valid values are zstd, snappy, and gzip. Specifying both compression_codec and gzip_level in the same API request will result in an error.
formatstringA Fastly log format string. [Default %h %l %u %t "%r" %&gt;s %b]
format_versionintegerThe version of the custom logging format used for the configured endpoint. The logging call gets placed by default in vcl_log if format_version is set to 2 and in vcl_deliver if format_version is set to 1. [Default 2]
gzip_levelintegerThe level of gzip encoding when sending logs (default 0, no compression). Specifying both compression_codec and gzip_level in the same API request will result in an error. [Default 0]
message_typestringHow the message should be formatted. [Default classic]
namestringThe name for the real-time logging configuration.
periodintegerHow frequently log files are finalized so they can be available for reading (in seconds). [Default 3600]
placementstringWhere in the generated VCL the logging call should be placed. If not set, endpoints with format_version of 2 are placed in vcl_log and those with format_version of 1 are placed in vcl_deliver.
portintegerThe port number. [Default 22]
response_conditionstringThe name of an existing condition in the configured endpoint, or leave blank to always execute.
timestamp_formatstringA timestamp format. Read-only.
created_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
service_idstringAlphanumeric string identifying the service. Read-only.
updated_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
versionstringString identifying a service version. Read-only.

Endpoints

List SFTP log endpoints

GET/service/service_id/version/version_id/logging/sftp

Create an SFTP log endpoint

POST/service/service_id/version/version_id/logging/sftp

Get an SFTP log endpoint

GET/service/service_id/version/version_id/logging/sftp/logging_sftp_name

Update an SFTP log endpoint

PUT/service/service_id/version/version_id/logging/sftp/logging_sftp_name

Delete an SFTP log endpoint

DELETE/service/service_id/version/version_id/logging/sftp/logging_sftp_name

