SFTP
Fastly will upload log messages periodically to the server in the format specified in the SFTP object.
Data model
password
|string
|The password for the server. If both
password and
secret_key are passed,
secret_key will be used in preference.
path
|string
|The path to upload logs to.
public_key
|string
|A PGP public key that Fastly will use to encrypt your log files before writing them to disk.
secret_key
|string
|The SSH private key for the server. If both
password and
secret_key are passed,
secret_key will be used in preference.
ssh_known_hosts
|string
|A list of host keys for all hosts we can connect to over SFTP.
user
|string
|The username for the server.
address
|string
|A hostname or IPv4 address.
compression_codec
|string
|The codec used for compressing your logs. Valid values are
zstd,
snappy, and
gzip. Specifying both
compression_codec and
gzip_level in the same API request will result in an error.
format
|string
|A Fastly log format string. [Default
%h %l %u %t "%r" %>s %b]
format_version
|integer
|The version of the custom logging format used for the configured endpoint. The logging call gets placed by default in
vcl_log if
format_version is set to
2 and in
vcl_deliver if
format_version is set to
1. [Default
2]
gzip_level
|integer
|The level of gzip encoding when sending logs (default
0, no compression). Specifying both
compression_codec and
gzip_level in the same API request will result in an error. [Default
0]
message_type
|string
|How the message should be formatted. [Default
classic]
name
|string
|The name for the real-time logging configuration.
period
|integer
|How frequently log files are finalized so they can be available for reading (in seconds). [Default
3600]
placement
|string
|Where in the generated VCL the logging call should be placed. If not set, endpoints with
format_version of 2 are placed in
vcl_log and those with
format_version of 1 are placed in
vcl_deliver.
port
|integer
|The port number. [Default
22]
response_condition
|string
|The name of an existing condition in the configured endpoint, or leave blank to always execute.
timestamp_format
|string
|A timestamp format. Read-only.
created_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
service_id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying the service. Read-only.
updated_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
version
|string
|String identifying a service version. Read-only.
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)