  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Fastly API
  4. Real-time logging

BigQuery

Fastly will upload log messages to the Google BigQuery dataset and table in the format specified in the BigQuery logging object.

Data model

datasetstringYour BigQuery dataset.
formatstringA Fastly log format string. Must produce JSON that matches the schema of your BigQuery table.
namestringThe name of the BigQuery logging object. Used as a primary key for API access.
project_idstringYour Google Cloud Platform project ID. Required.
tablestringYour BigQuery table.
template_suffixstringBigQuery table name suffix template. Optional.
account_namestringThe name of the Google Cloud Platform service account associated with the target log collection service. Not required if user and secret_key are provided.
format_versionintegerThe version of the custom logging format used for the configured endpoint. The logging call gets placed by default in vcl_log if format_version is set to 2 and in vcl_deliver if format_version is set to 1. [Default 2]
placementstringWhere in the generated VCL the logging call should be placed. If not set, endpoints with format_version of 2 are placed in vcl_log and those with format_version of 1 are placed in vcl_deliver.
response_conditionstringThe name of an existing condition in the configured endpoint, or leave blank to always execute.
secret_keystringYour Google Cloud Platform account secret key. The private_key field in your service account authentication JSON. Not required if account_name is specified.
userstringYour Google Cloud Platform service account email address. The client_email field in your service account authentication JSON. Not required if account_name is specified.
created_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
service_idstringAlphanumeric string identifying the service. Read-only.
updated_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
versionstringString identifying a service version. Read-only.

Endpoints

List BigQuery log endpoints

GET/service/service_id/version/version_id/logging/bigquery

Create a BigQuery log endpoint

POST/service/service_id/version/version_id/logging/bigquery

Get a BigQuery log endpoint

GET/service/service_id/version/version_id/logging/bigquery/logging_bigquery_name

Update a BigQuery log endpoint

PUT/service/service_id/version/version_id/logging/bigquery/logging_bigquery_name

Delete a BigQuery log endpoint

DELETE/service/service_id/version/version_id/logging/bigquery/logging_bigquery_name

