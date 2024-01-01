Kinesis
Fastly will publish log messages to an Amazon Kinesis stream in the format specified in the Amazon Kinesis Data Streams logging object.
Data model
access_key
|string
|The access key associated with the target Amazon Kinesis stream. Not required if
iam_role is specified.
format
|string
|A Fastly log format string. Must produce valid JSON that Kinesis can ingest. [Default
{"timestamp":"%{begin:%Y-%m-%dT%H:%M:%S}t","time_elapsed":"%{time.elapsed.usec}V","is_tls":"%{if(req.is_ssl, \"true\", \"false\")}V","client_ip":"%{req.http.Fastly-Client-IP}V","geo_city":"%{client.geo.city}V","geo_country_code":"%{client.geo.country_code}V","request":"%{req.request}V","host":"%{req.http.Fastly-Orig-Host}V","url":"%{json.escape(req.url)}V","request_referer":"%{json.escape(req.http.Referer)}V","request_user_agent":"%{json.escape(req.http.User-Agent)}V","request_accept_language":"%{json.escape(req.http.Accept-Language)}V","request_accept_charset":"%{json.escape(req.http.Accept-Charset)}V","cache_status":"%{regsub(fastly_info.state, \"^(HIT-(SYNTH)|(HITPASS|HIT|MISS|PASS|ERROR|PIPE)).*\", \"\\2\\3\") }V"}]
iam_role
|string
|The ARN for an IAM role granting Fastly access to the target Amazon Kinesis stream. Not required if
access_key and
secret_key are provided.
name
|string
|The name for the real-time logging configuration.
placement
|string
|Where in the generated VCL the logging call should be placed. If not set, endpoints with
format_version of 2 are placed in
vcl_log and those with
format_version of 1 are placed in
vcl_deliver.
region
|string
|A named set of AWS resources that's in the same geographical area.
secret_key
|string
|The secret key associated with the target Amazon Kinesis stream. Not required if
iam_role is specified.
topic
|string
|The Amazon Kinesis stream to send logs to. Required.
format_version
|integer
|The version of the custom logging format used for the configured endpoint. The logging call gets placed by default in
vcl_log if
format_version is set to
2 and in
vcl_deliver if
format_version is set to
1. [Default
2]
created_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
service_id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying the service. Read-only.
updated_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
version
|string
|String identifying a service version. Read-only.
Endpoints
GET/service/
service_id/version/
version_id/logging/kinesis/
logging_kinesis_name
PUT/service/
service_id/version/
version_id/logging/kinesis/
logging_kinesis_name
