HTTPS

Fastly will upload log messages to an HTTPS endpoint in the format specified in the HTTPS object. The HTTPS endpoint requires proof of domain ownership before logs can be received. Learn how to validate your domain in our HTTPS endpoint documentation.

Data model

content_typestringContent type of the header sent with the request.
formatstringA Fastly log format string. [Default %h %l %u %t "%r" %&gt;s %b]
header_namestringName of the custom header sent with the request.
header_valuestringValue of the custom header sent with the request.
json_formatstringEnforces valid JSON formatting for log entries.
message_typestringHow the message should be formatted. [Default classic]
methodstringHTTP method used for request. [Default POST]
request_max_bytesintegerThe maximum number of bytes sent in one request. Defaults 0 (100MB). [Default 0]
request_max_entriesintegerThe maximum number of logs sent in one request. Defaults 0 (10k). [Default 0]
urlstringThe URL to send logs to. Must use HTTPS. Required.
format_versionintegerThe version of the custom logging format used for the configured endpoint. The logging call gets placed by default in vcl_log if format_version is set to 2 and in vcl_deliver if format_version is set to 1. [Default 2]
namestringThe name for the real-time logging configuration.
placementstringWhere in the generated VCL the logging call should be placed. If not set, endpoints with format_version of 2 are placed in vcl_log and those with format_version of 1 are placed in vcl_deliver.
response_conditionstringThe name of an existing condition in the configured endpoint, or leave blank to always execute.
tls_ca_certstringA secure certificate to authenticate a server with. Must be in PEM format.
tls_client_certstringThe client certificate used to make authenticated requests. Must be in PEM format.
tls_client_keystringThe client private key used to make authenticated requests. Must be in PEM format.
tls_hostnamestringThe hostname to verify the server's certificate. This should be one of the Subject Alternative Name (SAN) fields for the certificate. Common Names (CN) are not supported.
created_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
service_idstringAlphanumeric string identifying the service. Read-only.
updated_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
versionstringString identifying a service version. Read-only.

Endpoints

List HTTPS log endpoints

GET/service/service_id/version/version_id/logging/https

Create an HTTPS log endpoint

POST/service/service_id/version/version_id/logging/https

Get an HTTPS log endpoint

GET/service/service_id/version/version_id/logging/https/logging_https_name

Update an HTTPS log endpoint

PUT/service/service_id/version/version_id/logging/https/logging_https_name

Delete an HTTPS log endpoint

DELETE/service/service_id/version/version_id/logging/https/logging_https_name

