HTTPS
Fastly will upload log messages to an HTTPS endpoint in the format specified in the HTTPS object. The HTTPS endpoint requires proof of domain ownership before logs can be received. Learn how to validate your domain in our HTTPS endpoint documentation.
Data model
content_type
|string
|Content type of the header sent with the request.
format
|string
|A Fastly log format string. [Default
%h %l %u %t "%r" %>s %b]
header_name
|string
|Name of the custom header sent with the request.
header_value
|string
|Value of the custom header sent with the request.
json_format
|string
|Enforces valid JSON formatting for log entries.
message_type
|string
|How the message should be formatted. [Default
classic]
method
|string
|HTTP method used for request. [Default
POST]
request_max_bytes
|integer
|The maximum number of bytes sent in one request. Defaults
0 (100MB). [Default
0]
request_max_entries
|integer
|The maximum number of logs sent in one request. Defaults
0 (10k). [Default
0]
url
|string
|The URL to send logs to. Must use HTTPS. Required.
format_version
|integer
|The version of the custom logging format used for the configured endpoint. The logging call gets placed by default in
vcl_log if
format_version is set to
2 and in
vcl_deliver if
format_version is set to
1. [Default
2]
name
|string
|The name for the real-time logging configuration.
placement
|string
|Where in the generated VCL the logging call should be placed. If not set, endpoints with
format_version of 2 are placed in
vcl_log and those with
format_version of 1 are placed in
vcl_deliver.
response_condition
|string
|The name of an existing condition in the configured endpoint, or leave blank to always execute.
tls_ca_cert
|string
|A secure certificate to authenticate a server with. Must be in PEM format.
tls_client_cert
|string
|The client certificate used to make authenticated requests. Must be in PEM format.
tls_client_key
|string
|The client private key used to make authenticated requests. Must be in PEM format.
tls_hostname
|string
|The hostname to verify the server's certificate. This should be one of the Subject Alternative Name (SAN) fields for the certificate. Common Names (CN) are not supported.
created_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
service_id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying the service. Read-only.
updated_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
version
|string
|String identifying a service version. Read-only.
Endpoints
PUT/service/
service_id/version/
version_id/logging/https/
logging_https_name
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)