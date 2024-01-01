GCS Logging

bucket_name string The name of the GCS bucket.

path string The path to upload logs to. [Default / ]

project_id string Your Google Cloud Platform project ID. Required.

public_key string A PGP public key that Fastly will use to encrypt your log files before writing them to disk.

account_name string The name of the Google Cloud Platform service account associated with the target log collection service. Not required if user and secret_key are provided.

compression_codec string The codec used for compressing your logs. Valid values are zstd , snappy , and gzip . Specifying both compression_codec and gzip_level in the same API request will result in an error.

format string A Fastly log format string [Default %h %l %u %t "%r" %>s %b ]

format_version integer The version of the custom logging format used for the configured endpoint. The logging call gets placed by default in vcl_log if format_version is set to 2 and in vcl_deliver if format_version is set to 1 . [Default 2 ]

gzip_level integer The level of gzip encoding when sending logs (default 0 , no compression). Specifying both compression_codec and gzip_level in the same API request will result in an error. [Default 0 ]

message_type string How the message should be formatted. [Default classic ]

name string The name for the real-time logging configuration.

period integer How frequently log files are finalized so they can be available for reading (in seconds). [Default 3600 ]

placement string Where in the generated VCL the logging call should be placed. If not set, endpoints with format_version of 2 are placed in vcl_log and those with format_version of 1 are placed in vcl_deliver .

response_condition string The name of an existing condition in the configured endpoint, or leave blank to always execute.

secret_key string Your Google Cloud Platform account secret key. The private_key field in your service account authentication JSON. Not required if account_name is specified.

user string Your Google Cloud Platform service account email address. The client_email field in your service account authentication JSON. Not required if account_name is specified.

created_at string Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.

deleted_at string Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.

service_id string Alphanumeric string identifying the service. Read-only.