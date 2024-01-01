  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Fastly API
  4. Real-time logging

GCS Logging

Fastly will upload log messages to the GCS bucket in the format specified in the GCS object.

Data model

bucket_namestringThe name of the GCS bucket.
pathstringThe path to upload logs to. [Default /]
project_idstringYour Google Cloud Platform project ID. Required.
public_keystringA PGP public key that Fastly will use to encrypt your log files before writing them to disk.
account_namestringThe name of the Google Cloud Platform service account associated with the target log collection service. Not required if user and secret_key are provided.
compression_codecstringThe codec used for compressing your logs. Valid values are zstd, snappy, and gzip. Specifying both compression_codec and gzip_level in the same API request will result in an error.
formatstringA Fastly log format string. [Default %h %l %u %t "%r" %&gt;s %b]
format_versionintegerThe version of the custom logging format used for the configured endpoint. The logging call gets placed by default in vcl_log if format_version is set to 2 and in vcl_deliver if format_version is set to 1. [Default 2]
gzip_levelintegerThe level of gzip encoding when sending logs (default 0, no compression). Specifying both compression_codec and gzip_level in the same API request will result in an error. [Default 0]
message_typestringHow the message should be formatted. [Default classic]
namestringThe name for the real-time logging configuration.
periodintegerHow frequently log files are finalized so they can be available for reading (in seconds). [Default 3600]
placementstringWhere in the generated VCL the logging call should be placed. If not set, endpoints with format_version of 2 are placed in vcl_log and those with format_version of 1 are placed in vcl_deliver.
response_conditionstringThe name of an existing condition in the configured endpoint, or leave blank to always execute.
secret_keystringYour Google Cloud Platform account secret key. The private_key field in your service account authentication JSON. Not required if account_name is specified.
timestamp_formatstringA timestamp format. Read-only.
userstringYour Google Cloud Platform service account email address. The client_email field in your service account authentication JSON. Not required if account_name is specified.
created_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
service_idstringAlphanumeric string identifying the service. Read-only.
updated_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
versionstringString identifying a service version. Read-only.

Endpoints

List GCS log endpoints

GET/service/service_id/version/version_id/logging/gcs

Create a GCS log endpoint

POST/service/service_id/version/version_id/logging/gcs

Get a GCS log endpoint

GET/service/service_id/version/version_id/logging/gcs/logging_gcs_name

Update a GCS log endpoint

PUT/service/service_id/version/version_id/logging/gcs/logging_gcs_name

Delete a GCS log endpoint

DELETE/service/service_id/version/version_id/logging/gcs/logging_gcs_name

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024