  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Fastly API
  4. Real-time logging

Honeycomb Logging

Fastly will upload log messages to Honeycomb.io in the format specified in the Honeycomb object.

Data model

datasetstringThe Honeycomb Dataset you want to log to.
formatstringA Fastly log format string. Must produce valid JSON that Honeycomb can ingest.
tokenstringThe Write Key from the Account page of your Honeycomb account.
format_versionintegerThe version of the custom logging format used for the configured endpoint. The logging call gets placed by default in vcl_log if format_version is set to 2 and in vcl_deliver if format_version is set to 1. [Default 2]
namestringThe name for the real-time logging configuration.
placementstringWhere in the generated VCL the logging call should be placed. If not set, endpoints with format_version of 2 are placed in vcl_log and those with format_version of 1 are placed in vcl_deliver.
response_conditionstringThe name of an existing condition in the configured endpoint, or leave blank to always execute.
created_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
service_idstringAlphanumeric string identifying the service. Read-only.
updated_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
versionstringString identifying a service version. Read-only.

Endpoints

List Honeycomb log endpoints

GET/service/service_id/version/version_id/logging/honeycomb

Create a Honeycomb log endpoint

POST/service/service_id/version/version_id/logging/honeycomb

Get a Honeycomb log endpoint

GET/service/service_id/version/version_id/logging/honeycomb/logging_honeycomb_name

Update a Honeycomb log endpoint

PUT/service/service_id/version/version_id/logging/honeycomb/logging_honeycomb_name

Delete the Honeycomb log endpoint

DELETE/service/service_id/version/version_id/logging/honeycomb/logging_honeycomb_name

