Google Cloud Pub/Sub Logging

Fastly will publish log messages to a Google Cloud Pub/Sub topic in the format specified in the Pub/Sub logging object.

Data model

formatstringA Fastly log format string. [Default %h %l %u %t "%r" %&gt;s %b]
project_idstringYour Google Cloud Platform project ID. Required.
topicstringThe Google Cloud Pub/Sub topic to which logs will be published. Required.
account_namestringThe name of the Google Cloud Platform service account associated with the target log collection service. Not required if user and secret_key are provided.
format_versionintegerThe version of the custom logging format used for the configured endpoint. The logging call gets placed by default in vcl_log if format_version is set to 2 and in vcl_deliver if format_version is set to 1. [Default 2]
namestringThe name for the real-time logging configuration.
placementstringWhere in the generated VCL the logging call should be placed. If not set, endpoints with format_version of 2 are placed in vcl_log and those with format_version of 1 are placed in vcl_deliver.
response_conditionstringThe name of an existing condition in the configured endpoint, or leave blank to always execute.
secret_keystringYour Google Cloud Platform account secret key. The private_key field in your service account authentication JSON. Not required if account_name is specified.
userstringYour Google Cloud Platform service account email address. The client_email field in your service account authentication JSON. Not required if account_name is specified.
created_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
service_idstringAlphanumeric string identifying the service. Read-only.
updated_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
versionstringString identifying a service version. Read-only.

Endpoints

List GCP Cloud Pub/Sub log endpoints

GET/service/service_id/version/version_id/logging/pubsub

Create a GCP Cloud Pub/Sub log endpoint

POST/service/service_id/version/version_id/logging/pubsub

Get a GCP Cloud Pub/Sub log endpoint

GET/service/service_id/version/version_id/logging/pubsub/logging_google_pubsub_name

Update a GCP Cloud Pub/Sub log endpoint

PUT/service/service_id/version/version_id/logging/pubsub/logging_google_pubsub_name

Delete a GCP Cloud Pub/Sub log endpoint

DELETE/service/service_id/version/version_id/logging/pubsub/logging_google_pubsub_name

