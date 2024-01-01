Google Cloud Pub/Sub Logging
Fastly will publish log messages to a Google Cloud Pub/Sub topic in the format specified in the Pub/Sub logging object.
Data model
format
|string
|A Fastly log format string. [Default
%h %l %u %t "%r" %>s %b]
project_id
|string
|Your Google Cloud Platform project ID. Required.
topic
|string
|The Google Cloud Pub/Sub topic to which logs will be published. Required.
account_name
|string
|The name of the Google Cloud Platform service account associated with the target log collection service. Not required if
user and
secret_key are provided.
format_version
|integer
|The version of the custom logging format used for the configured endpoint. The logging call gets placed by default in
vcl_log if
format_version is set to
2 and in
vcl_deliver if
format_version is set to
1. [Default
2]
name
|string
|The name for the real-time logging configuration.
placement
|string
|Where in the generated VCL the logging call should be placed. If not set, endpoints with
format_version of 2 are placed in
vcl_log and those with
format_version of 1 are placed in
vcl_deliver.
response_condition
|string
|The name of an existing condition in the configured endpoint, or leave blank to always execute.
secret_key
|string
|Your Google Cloud Platform account secret key. The
private_key field in your service account authentication JSON. Not required if
account_name is specified.
user
|string
|Your Google Cloud Platform service account email address. The
client_email field in your service account authentication JSON. Not required if
account_name is specified.
created_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
service_id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying the service. Read-only.
updated_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
version
|string
|String identifying a service version. Read-only.
Endpoints
GET/service/
service_id/version/
version_id/logging/pubsub/
logging_google_pubsub_name
PUT/service/
service_id/version/
version_id/logging/pubsub/
logging_google_pubsub_name
