Loggly
Fastly will stream log messages to the Loggly account in the format specified in the Loggly logging object.
Data model
token
|string
|The token to use for authentication (https://www.loggly.com/docs/customer-token-authentication-token/).
format
|string
|A Fastly log format string. [Default
%h %l %u %t "%r" %>s %b]
format_version
|integer
|The version of the custom logging format used for the configured endpoint. The logging call gets placed by default in
vcl_log if
format_version is set to
2 and in
vcl_deliver if
format_version is set to
1. [Default
2]
name
|string
|The name for the real-time logging configuration.
placement
|string
|Where in the generated VCL the logging call should be placed. If not set, endpoints with
format_version of 2 are placed in
vcl_log and those with
format_version of 1 are placed in
vcl_deliver.
response_condition
|string
|The name of an existing condition in the configured endpoint, or leave blank to always execute.
created_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
service_id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying the service. Read-only.
updated_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
version
|string
|String identifying a service version. Read-only.
Endpoints
GET/service/
service_id/version/
version_id/logging/loggly/
logging_loggly_name
PUT/service/
service_id/version/
version_id/logging/loggly/
logging_loggly_name
