Datadog

Fastly will upload log messages to Datadog in the format specified in the Datadog configuration object.

Data model

formatstringA Fastly log format string. Must produce valid JSON that Datadog can ingest. [Default {"ddsource":"fastly","service":"%{req.service_id}V","date":"%{begin:%Y-%m-%dT%H:%M:%S%Z}t","time_start":"%{begin:%Y-%m-%dT%H:%M:%S%Z}t","time_end":"%{end:%Y-%m-%dT%H:%M:%S%Z}t","http":{"request_time_ms":"%D","method":"%m","url":"%{json.escape(req.url)}V","useragent":"%{User-Agent}i","referer":"%{Referer}i","protocol":"%H","request_x_forwarded_for":"%{X-Forwarded-For}i","status_code":"%s"},"network":{"client":{"ip":"%h","name":"%{client.as.name}V","number":"%{client.as.number}V","connection_speed":"%{client.geo.conn_speed}V"},"destination":{"ip":"%A"},"geoip":{"geo_city":"%{client.geo.city.utf8}V","geo_country_code":"%{client.geo.country_code}V","geo_continent_code":"%{client.geo.continent_code}V","geo_region":"%{client.geo.region}V"},"bytes_written":"%B","bytes_read":"%{req.body_bytes_read}V"},"host":"%{Fastly-Orig-Host}i","origin_host":"%v","is_ipv6":"%{if(req.is_ipv6, \"true\", \"false\")}V","is_tls":"%{if(req.is_ssl, \"true\", \"false\")}V","tls_client_protocol":"%{json.escape(tls.client.protocol)}V","tls_client_servername":"%{json.escape(tls.client.servername)}V","tls_client_cipher":"%{json.escape(tls.client.cipher)}V","tls_client_cipher_sha":"%{json.escape(tls.client.ciphers_sha)}V","tls_client_tlsexts_sha":"%{json.escape(tls.client.tlsexts_sha)}V","is_h2":"%{if(fastly_info.is_h2, \"true\", \"false\")}V","is_h2_push":"%{if(fastly_info.h2.is_push, \"true\", \"false\")}V","h2_stream_id":"%{fastly_info.h2.stream_id}V","request_accept_content":"%{Accept}i","request_accept_language":"%{Accept-Language}i","request_accept_encoding":"%{Accept-Encoding}i","request_accept_charset":"%{Accept-Charset}i","request_connection":"%{Connection}i","request_dnt":"%{DNT}i","request_forwarded":"%{Forwarded}i","request_via":"%{Via}i","request_cache_control":"%{Cache-Control}i","request_x_requested_with":"%{X-Requested-With}i","request_x_att_device_id":"%{X-ATT-Device-Id}i","content_type":"%{Content-Type}o","is_cacheable":"%{if(fastly_info.state~\"^(HIT|MISS)$\", \"true\", \"false\")}V","response_age":"%{Age}o","response_cache_control":"%{Cache-Control}o","response_expires":"%{Expires}o","response_last_modified":"%{Last-Modified}o","response_tsv":"%{TSV}o","server_datacenter":"%{server.datacenter}V","req_header_size":"%{req.header_bytes_read}V","resp_header_size":"%{resp.header_bytes_written}V","socket_cwnd":"%{client.socket.cwnd}V","socket_nexthop":"%{client.socket.nexthop}V","socket_tcpi_rcv_mss":"%{client.socket.tcpi_rcv_mss}V","socket_tcpi_snd_mss":"%{client.socket.tcpi_snd_mss}V","socket_tcpi_rtt":"%{client.socket.tcpi_rtt}V","socket_tcpi_rttvar":"%{client.socket.tcpi_rttvar}V","socket_tcpi_rcv_rtt":"%{client.socket.tcpi_rcv_rtt}V","socket_tcpi_rcv_space":"%{client.socket.tcpi_rcv_space}V","socket_tcpi_last_data_sent":"%{client.socket.tcpi_last_data_sent}V","socket_tcpi_total_retrans":"%{client.socket.tcpi_total_retrans}V","socket_tcpi_delta_retrans":"%{client.socket.tcpi_delta_retrans}V","socket_ploss":"%{client.socket.ploss}V"}]
regionstringThe region that log data will be sent to. [Default US]
tokenstringThe API key from your Datadog account. Required.
format_versionintegerThe version of the custom logging format used for the configured endpoint. The logging call gets placed by default in vcl_log if format_version is set to 2 and in vcl_deliver if format_version is set to 1. [Default 2]
namestringThe name for the real-time logging configuration.
placementstringWhere in the generated VCL the logging call should be placed. If not set, endpoints with format_version of 2 are placed in vcl_log and those with format_version of 1 are placed in vcl_deliver.
response_conditionstringThe name of an existing condition in the configured endpoint, or leave blank to always execute.
created_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
service_idstringAlphanumeric string identifying the service. Read-only.
updated_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
versionstringString identifying a service version. Read-only.

Endpoints

List Datadog log endpoints

GET/service/service_id/version/version_id/logging/datadog

Create a Datadog log endpoint

POST/service/service_id/version/version_id/logging/datadog

Get a Datadog log endpoint

GET/service/service_id/version/version_id/logging/datadog/logging_datadog_name

Update a Datadog log endpoint

PUT/service/service_id/version/version_id/logging/datadog/logging_datadog_name

Delete a Datadog log endpoint

DELETE/service/service_id/version/version_id/logging/datadog/logging_datadog_name

