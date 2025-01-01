  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Fastly CLI
  4. ngwaf
  5. workspace
  6. threshold

fastly ngwaf workspace/threshold/update

Update a workspace threshold.

Syntax

$ fastly ngwaf workspace/threshold/update --threshold-id=THRESHOLD-ID

Options

KeyRequired?DefaultDescription
--workspace-idNoAlphanumeric string identifying the NGWAF Workspace (falls back to FASTLY_WORKSPACE_ID)
--threshold-idYesThreshold ID
--actionNoThe action to take when the threshold is exceeded. [block, log]
--do-not-notifyNoWhether to silence notifications when action is taken. [true, false]
--durationNoThe duration the action is in place in seconds. Default duration is 86,400 seconds (1 day).
--enabledNoWhether the threshold is active. [true, false]
--intervalNoThe threshold interval in seconds. The default interval is 3600 seconds (1 hour).
--limitNoThe threshold limit. Input must be between 1 and 10000. Default limit is 10.
--nameNoUser submitted display name of a signal threshold. Input must be between 3 and 50 characters
--signalNoThe name of the signal this threshold is acting on
--jsonNoRender output as JSON

Global options

KeyRequired?DefaultDescription
--helpNoShow context-sensitive help.
--accept-defaultsNoAccept default options for all interactive prompts apart from Yes/No confirmations
--auto-yesNoAnswer yes automatically to all Yes/No confirmations. This may suppress security warnings
--debug-modeNoPrint API request and response details (NOTE: can disrupt the normal CLI flow output formatting)
--enable-ssoNoEnable Single-Sign On (SSO) for current profile execution (see also: 'fastly sso')
--non-interactiveNoDo not prompt for user input - suitable for CI processes. Equivalent to --accept-defaults and --auto-yes
--profileNoSwitch account profile for single command execution (see also: 'fastly profile switch')
--quietNoSilence all output except direct command output. This won't prevent interactive prompts (see: --accept-defaults, --auto-yes, --non-interactive)
--tokenNoFastly API token (or via FASTLY_API_TOKEN)
--verboseNoVerbose logging
