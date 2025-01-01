fastly ngwaf workspace/threshold/update

-- workspace-id No Alphanumeric string identifying the NGWAF Workspace (falls back to FASTLY_WORKSPACE_ID)

-- threshold-id Yes Threshold ID

-- action No The action to take when the threshold is exceeded. [block, log]

-- do-not-notify No Whether to silence notifications when action is taken. [true, false]

-- duration No The duration the action is in place in seconds. Default duration is 86,400 seconds (1 day).

-- enabled No Whether the threshold is active. [true, false]

-- interval No The threshold interval in seconds. The default interval is 3600 seconds (1 hour).

-- limit No The threshold limit. Input must be between 1 and 10000. Default limit is 10.

-- name No User submitted display name of a signal threshold. Input must be between 3 and 50 characters

-- signal No The name of the signal this threshold is acting on