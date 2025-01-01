fastly ngwaf workspace/threshold/create

-- action Yes The action to take when the threshold is exceeded. [block, log]

-- do-not-notify Yes Whether to silence notifications when action is taken. [true, false]

-- duration Yes The duration the action is in place in seconds. Default duration is 86,400 seconds (1 day).

-- enabled Yes Whether the threshold is active. [true, false]

-- interval Yes The threshold interval in seconds. The default interval is 3600 seconds (1 hour).

-- limit Yes The threshold limit. Input must be between 1 and 10000. Default limit is 10.

-- name Yes User submitted display name of a signal threshold. Input must be between 3 and 50 characters

-- signal Yes The name of the signal this threshold is acting on

-- workspace-id No Alphanumeric string identifying the NGWAF Workspace (falls back to FASTLY_WORKSPACE_ID)