client.display.width
INTEGER, read-only.
Available inall subroutines.
The total number of addressable pixels in the horizontal direction of the display on the client device when held in its default orientation.
See also
client.display.height.
INTEGER, read-only.
Available inall subroutines.
See also
client.display.height.
User contributed notesBETA
