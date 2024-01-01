client.platform.mediaplayer
BOOL, read-only.
Available inall subroutines.
The client device is a media player (like Blu-ray players, iPod devices, and smart speakers such as Amazon Echo).
BOOL, read-only.
Available inall subroutines.
