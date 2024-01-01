req.body.base64

STRING, read-only .

Available inall subroutines.

Same as req.body , except the request body is encoded in Base64, which handles null characters and allows representation of binary bodies.

Try it out

req.body.base64 is used in the following code examples. Examples apply VCL to real-world use cases and can be deployed as they are, or adapted for your own service. See the full list of code examples for more inspiration.

Click RUN on a sample below to provision a Fastly service, execute the code on Fastly, and see how the function behaves.