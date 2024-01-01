req.url.ext

STRING, read-only .

Available inall subroutines.

The file extension specified in a URL.

If multiple file extensions are present, only the last extension is used. For example, given the path /foo.bar.txt , req.url.ext would be txt . If no file extension is present, the value will be an empty string.

This variable is updated any time req.url is set.

Example

In the request www.example.com/index.html?a=1&b=2 , req.url.ext will contain html .

req.url.ext is used in the following code examples. Examples apply VCL to real-world use cases and can be deployed as they are, or adapted for your own service. See the full list of code examples for more inspiration.

