req.url.ext
STRING, read-only.
Available inall subroutines.
The file extension specified in a URL.
If multiple file extensions are present, only the last extension is used. For
example, given the path
/foo.bar.txt,
req.url.ext would be
txt. If no file
extension is present, the value will be an empty string.
This variable is updated any time
req.url is set.
Example
In the request
www.example.com/index.html?a=1&b=2,
req.url.ext will
contain
html.
req.url.ext is used in the following code examples. Examples apply VCL to real-world use cases and can be deployed as they are, or adapted for your own service. See the full list of code examples for more inspiration.
Create image transform presets
Use custom, predefined classnames like large, medium, small, teaser, thumb, or article to control Fastly Image Optimizer and optionally prevent end-user access to native properties like 'width'.
Deny access to certain file types
Check for specific URL extensions and deny access with a 403.
