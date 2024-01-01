client.platform.gameconsole
BOOL, read-only.
Available inall subroutines.
The client device is a video game console (like a PlayStation or Xbox).
BOOL, read-only.
Available inall subroutines.
The client device is a video game console (like a PlayStation or Xbox).
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)