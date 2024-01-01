req.method

STRING, can be read and set , but not unset .

Available inall subroutines.

HTTP method sent by the client, such as "GET" or "POST".

Requests using the HTTP PURGE method will appear in VCL as "FASTLYPURGE". All other methods are reported as received, including any unknown or unrecognized methods, provided that the request is syntactically valid HTTP.

