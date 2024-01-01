req.method
STRING, can be read and
set, but not
unset.
Available inall subroutines.
HTTP method sent by the client, such as "GET" or "POST".
Requests using the HTTP
PURGE method will appear in VCL as "FASTLYPURGE". All other methods are reported as received, including any unknown or unrecognized methods, provided that the request is syntactically valid HTTP.
