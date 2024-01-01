  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. VCL reference
  4. Variables
  5. Client request

req.url.basename

STRING, read-only.

Available inall subroutines.

The file name specified in a URL. This will be the last component of the path, from the last / to the end, not including the query string.

Example

In the request www.example.com/1/hello.gif?foo=bar, req.url.basename will contain hello.gif.

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024