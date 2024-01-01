req.url.basename
STRING, read-only.
Available inall subroutines.
The file name specified in a URL. This will be the last component of the path,
from the last
/ to the end, not including the query string.
Example
In the request
www.example.com/1/hello.gif?foo=bar,
req.url.basename will
contain
hello.gif.
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)