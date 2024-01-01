req.url.dirname
STRING, read-only.
Available inall subroutines.
The directories specified in a URL. This will be from the beginning of the URL
up to the last
/, not including the query string. The last
/ will not be
part of
req.url.dirname unless
req.url.dirname is
/ (the root directory).
Examples
In the request
www.example.com/1/hello.gif?foo=bar,
req.url.dirname will
contain
/1.
In the request
www.example.com/5/inner/hello.gif?foo=bar,
req.url.dirname
will contain
/5/inner.
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)