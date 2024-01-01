  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. VCL reference
  4. Variables
  5. Client request

req.url.dirname

STRING, read-only.

Available inall subroutines.

The directories specified in a URL. This will be from the beginning of the URL up to the last /, not including the query string. The last / will not be part of req.url.dirname unless req.url.dirname is / (the root directory).

Examples

In the request www.example.com/1/hello.gif?foo=bar, req.url.dirname will contain /1.

In the request www.example.com/5/inner/hello.gif?foo=bar, req.url.dirname will contain /5/inner.

