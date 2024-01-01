req.url.dirname

STRING, read-only .

Available inall subroutines.

The directories specified in a URL. This will be from the beginning of the URL up to the last / , not including the query string. The last / will not be part of req.url.dirname unless req.url.dirname is / (the root directory).

Examples

In the request www.example.com/1/hello.gif?foo=bar , req.url.dirname will contain /1 .